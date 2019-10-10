Critic’s Choice: Music Box Steps Day celebrates Laurel & Hardy

Numerous iconic film locations exist in Los Angeles, but for sheer joy it’s hard to top a certain 133 steps in the Silver Lake area. As all fans of slapstick comedy in general and Laurel & Hardy in particular know, those stairs were the site of the 1932 Oscar-winning short “The Music Box,” a classic comedic effort showcasing the hard time the dynamic duo had moving a piano on that unforgiving terrain.

Celebrate that film and those guys at the milestone 25th annual Music Box Steps Day on Oct. 19 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The location is just across the street from those stairs at Laurel & Hardy Park, 900 Vendome St. in Silver Lake. In addition to showings of the film, there will be free food, live music, even a live re-creation of the film starring a life-size replica of the piano in question. In other words, fun for all.