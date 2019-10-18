Sam Waterston goes Jane Fonda: Both arrested in D.C. climate change protests

So much for law and order.

Jane Fonda’s aspirations to get arrested in D.C. repeatedly are going swimmingly. And this time, her “Grace & Frankie” costar Sam Waterston, a veteran of the police procedural “Law & Order,” joined her.

In their latest display of civil disobedience, the actors were detained by U.S. Capitol Police Friday amid ongoing climate change protests that snared Fonda last Friday, just as she wanted.

This is the second scuffle with law enforcement in a week for the Oscar winner, who has said she plans to get arrested as many times as it takes to make her point, and the first for Waterston.

Advertisement

Capitol Police confirmed Friday that they arrested 17 people “for unlawfully demonstrating” in the unit block of First Street on the southeast side of the Capitol.

Jane Fonda, center, and Sam Waterston, right, during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

All were charged with disturbing the peace through crowding, obstructing or incommoding, police spokeswoman Eva Malecki told The Times.

Representatives for the actors did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for additional comment Friday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reported that Fonda was taken away in a paddy wagon. Photos from the scene documenting the weekly youth-led rallies, known as “Fire Drill Fridays,” showed Fonda, 81, with her wrists up and wrapped in zipties. Waterston, 78, was photographed being escorted by police with his hands behind his back wrapped in ties, too.

Also arrested at this climate change protest blocking the road outside the Capitol: Law & Order actor Sam Waterston, who says this is his first time being arrested: pic.twitter.com/GVvCgv4RYK — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) October 18, 2019

Fonda, a longtime political activist, recently told The Times that the protests will take place every week at 11 a.m. and will highlight a different issue. She’ll be joined by groups including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International, all of which are active against climate change.