Most important part of new ‘SpongeBob’ trailer? Keanu Reeves is in it

OK, we’re just going to blow the surprise: Keanu Reeves appears in “SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run,” the third animated adventure for our squishy yellow friend.

“Hello. Call me Sage. I’m made out of sage and I am a sage, so it works out pretty well,” Reeves’ character, a wise tumbleweed, says in a new trailer for the movie. The internet’s boyfriend keeps a straight face because his character is mostly all face, so that works out pretty well too. Cue the animated sparkle in his eye.

Patrick and SpongeBob turn to Sage and others on their journey to find the sponge’s pet, Gary the Snail, who’s been “snailnapped,” according to the denizens of Bikini Bottom.

(Gary, with his big googly eyes, is almost more adorable than Keanu, by the way. Pardon us while we crush on a cartoon gastropod.)

The journey also takes the duo to the Lost City of Atlantic City, which is basically a carnival-casino town under the sea. SpongeBob and Patrick are, of course, distracted, in part by the undersea cotton candy and churro offerings that you don’t want to think about too long or they make no sense. Hey, it’s animated.

“Sponge on the Run” has no set release date yet, but the Paramount release is expected in theaters in May.

