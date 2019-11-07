Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Helen Mirren thinks Keanu Reeves is lovely, but no, she’s not his girlfriend

Alexandra Grant, Helen Mirren
Alexandra Grant, left, is Keanu Reeves’ rumored girlfriend. Helen Mirren is not, but she’s very flattered people thought so.
(Presley Ann / Getty Images, left; Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
10:07 AM
Share

Helen Mirren, who’s been married to someone who’s not Keanu Reeves for 22 years, says she was quite flattered earlier this week when people thought she was the “John Wick” star’s girlfriend.

Though decades apart in age, she and L.A. artist Alexandra Grant could almost be sisters — with the same silver hair, almond eyes and calm smiles — which was enough to trick some folks who glanced at buzzed-about red carpet photos of Reeves and his lady friend at a weekend event.

“That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely,” Mirren, 74, said of Grant, 46, speaking with ET at the New York City premiere of “The Good Liar” on Wednesday night.

Entertainment & Arts
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been holding hands for years, folks
2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Betye Saar And Alfonso Cuarón Presented By Gucci - Inside
Entertainment & Arts
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been holding hands for years, folks
Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant held hands over the weekend, sparking more speculation that they’re a couple. Here’s what you need to know to catch up.

The actress, who is married to director Taylor Hackford, spoke fondly of “adorable, lovely” Reeves, whom she knows from when he and her husband did “The Devil’s Advocate” in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

Grant and the internet’s newest boyfriend have been business partners for years, but earlier this year started suavely showing up on red carpets holding hands. The hand-holding had to mean something, as Reeves has been well-known for his “no touch” style when he poses for photos with women. (He also had his arm around Grant on a red carpet in 2016, and she was on his arm in another photo taken that same year, but we digress.)

They wanted to keep their relationship quiet, a People source said Tuesday, but “Keanu wants to openly share his life with her.”

Mirren appears to fully support that idea, judging by what she said Wednesday night.

“She’s a lucky girl,” she told ET, “and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy.”

Movies
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Christie D’Zurilla
Follow Us
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement