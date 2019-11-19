Latest ‘Cats’ trailer is here, featuring a new Taylor Swift song

Universal Pictures dropped a new “Cats” trailer on Tuesday, and it’s even cattier than the first.

The second sneak preview of the hotly anticipated musical film features more dancing scenes from the superstar cast, which includes, Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson as the feline-human hybrids.

The trailer opens with the ever-wise voice of Dench proclaiming: “Tonight is a magical night, where I choose the cat that deserves a new life,” and the voice of Elba warning of the dangers of going to the ball.

It also showcases a brand-new song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” by Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber, which dropped Thursday. Listen to it here.

“Cats” pounces into theaters Dec. 20.