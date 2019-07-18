Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
‘Cats’ trailer: Watch Taylor Swift and Idris Elba prance as felines

A scene from the trailer for “Cats.”
The first trailer for the musical film “Cats” was released Thursday.
(Universal Pictures)
By Carlos De Loerawriter  
July 18, 2019
2:52 PM
Universal Pictures released the first trailer for its hot anticipated version of “Cats,” Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved and enduring musical.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the all-star cast, which features Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson, as the titular CGI-furred cat-human hybrids.

Playing over the entirety of trailer is Hudson’s rendition of the former Broadway musical’s hit number “Memory” as cats dance freely.

“Cats” is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.

Carlos De Loera
Carlos De Loera is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
