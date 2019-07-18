‘Cats’ trailer: Watch Taylor Swift and Idris Elba prance as felines

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for its hot anticipated version of “Cats,” Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved and enduring musical.

The two-and-a-half minute clip shows the all-star cast, which features Taylor Swift, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson, as the titular CGI-furred cat-human hybrids.

Playing over the entirety of trailer is Hudson’s rendition of the former Broadway musical’s hit number “Memory” as cats dance freely.

“Cats” is scheduled to hit theaters this Christmas.