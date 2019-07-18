Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Movies

The internet bares its claws for new ‘Cats’ trailer

A scene from the trailer for “Cats.”
The first trailer for the upcoming “Cats” movie was released on Thursday.
(Universal Pictures)
By Amy KaufmanStaff Writer 
July 18, 2019
3:35 PM
Where were you when the “Cats” trailer dropped?

The first look at Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Broadway musical caused such a stir online Thursday that it may just go down as the “JFK assassination of this generation,” joked Slate editor Sam Adams.

There were reaction videos. There were memes. And there was a lot of -- wait for it -- cattiness.

The Universal Pictures film, which is set for a Christmas release, was first teased to audiences at CinemaCon in April. The studio showcased a behind-the-scenes featurette at the annual convention of theater owners, and it didn’t go over well, exactly. Hooper -- who was also behind 2012’s “Les Miserables” -- revealed that the movie was shot from the animals’ point of view, and promised impressive “digital fur technology.” The concept seemed bizarre at best and utterly bananas at worst.

But if Universal was hoping the finished trailer would really sell audiences on the musical, it might still have its work cut out for it. Twitter pounced on the teaser -- mainly fixated on the strange, almost disturbing look of the human-cat hybrids played by the likes of Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Judi Dench and Jason Derulo.

Since there’s a strong possibility that the reactions to the trailer will be better than the movie itself, we’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious for you below.

Movies
Amy Kaufman
Amy Kaufman is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where she has covered film, celebrity and pop culture since 2009.
