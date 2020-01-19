Here are all the 2020 SAG Award winners

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award winners began to be unveiled early on Twitter as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” took home Actors in the movie and television stunt ensemble categories.

The 26th SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific. Here are the nominees and winners, which will be updated as the night progresses.

STUNTS

Nebula (Karen Gillan) in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” (Film Frame/Marvel Studios)

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Avengers: Endgame” | WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones”| WINNER

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

FILM

Choi Woo Shik, left, Song Kang Ho, Jang Hyae Jin and Park So Dam in “Parasite.” (Neon / CJ Entertainment)

Performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

TELEVISION

Sian Clifford, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the second season of “Fleabag.” (Steve Schofield / Amazon Prime Video)

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”