Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Here are all the 2020 SAG Award winners

Screen Actors Guild Awards
The announcements for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners began with the biggest box office draw in history as “Avengers: Endgame” won in the stunt ensemble category.
(Marvel Studios)
By Jevon PhillipsProducer and Staff Writer 
Jan. 19, 2020
4:30 PM
Share

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award winners began to be unveiled early on Twitter as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Game of Thrones” took home Actors in the movie and television stunt ensemble categories.

The 26th SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Pacific. Here are the nominees and winners, which will be updated as the night progresses.

STUNTS

Nebula (Karen Gillan) in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.”
Nebula (Karen Gillan) in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.”
(Film Frame/Marvel Studios)

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Avengers: Endgame” | WINNER
“Ford v Ferrari”

Advertisement

“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

‘Game of Thrones’ Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen
Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from the final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”
(Helen Sloan / HBO)

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Advertisement

“Game of Thrones”| WINNER
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchmen”

FILM

“Parasite”
Choi Woo Shik, left, Song Kang Ho, Jang Hyae Jin and Park So Dam in “Parasite.”
(Neon / CJ Entertainment)

Performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
“Parasite”

Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG Award nominations
‘Little Women’
Movies
The biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG Award nominations
Wednesday’s announcement of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations included some major snubs and surprises in both film and TV

Performance by a male actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”
Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”

Advertisement

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”
Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”
Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

TELEVISION

“Fleabag”
Sian Clifford, left, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the second season of “Fleabag.”
(Steve Schofield / Amazon Prime Video)

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“Big Little Lies”
“The Crown”
“Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Barry”
“Fleabag”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Schitt’s Creek”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Television
Golden Globes give ‘Fleabag’s’ Hot Priest his due
Andrew Scott in “Fleabag”
Television
Golden Globes give ‘Fleabag’s’ Hot Priest his due
Golden Globe voters nominated “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott — better known as the Hot Priest — after he was absurdly snubbed at the Emmys,

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”
Joey King, “The Act”
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

1/29
Helena Bonham Carter arrives in shades at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
2/29
Subaru’s the Barkleys pose on the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
3/29
“Stranger Things” castmates Cara Buono, left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/29
“Stranger Things” duo Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown seem happy on the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/29
Christina Applegate arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
6/29
“Big Little Lies” trio Cameron Crovetti, left, Ivy George and Nicholas Crovetti arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
7/29
“The Handsmaid’s Tale” actresses Kristen Gutoskie and Amanda Brugel arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
8/29
“Big Little Lies” and “The Society” actress Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
9/29
“Snowpiercer” and “The Little Mermaid” actor Daveed Diggs waves on the red carpet for the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/29
Logan Browning gets some wardrobe assistance as she arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
11/29
“Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown arriving at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
12/29
O-T Fagbenle, Camryn Manheim and Milo Manheim on the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
13/29
Jenna Lyng Adams prepares for the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
14/29
Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kubikoff arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
15/29
“Bombshell,” “Barry” and “The Man in the High Castle” actor Stephen Root arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
16/29
Stealing a smooch, Nicholas Crovetti, left, Ivy George and Cameron Crovetti from “Big Little Lies” arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
17/29
TV personality Keltie Knight twirls, showing off her dress as she arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
18/29
Camerone Parker shows off her dress on the red carpet at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
19/29
“Big Little Lies” actress Chloe Coleman poses at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
20/29
“Big Little Lies” and “The Society” actress Kathryn Newton arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
21/29
Jason Winston George and Elizabeth McLaughlin arriving at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
22/29
TV personality Renee Bargh arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
23/29
TV personality Lola Ogunnaike arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
24/29
“Stranger Things” trio Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo arriving at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
25/29
Zuri Hall at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
26/29
TV personality and actress Erin Lim arrives in yellow at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
27/29
TV personality Sibley Scoles arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
28/29
Liv Pollock at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
29/29
“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Amanda Brugel arrives at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

MoviesTelevisionAwards
Newsletter
Get our weekly Indie Focus newsletter
Jevon Phillips
Follow Us
Jevon Phillips is a producer and writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement