Movies

The biggest snubs and surprises from the SAG Award nominations

‘Little Women’
Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”
(Wilson Webb / Columbia Pictures)
By Josh RottenbergStaff Writer 
Dec. 11, 2019
7:18 AM
Bringing a fairly wide open awards season into sharper focus, the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations were announced Wednesday morning — and as usual, there were a few surprises.

FILM

Snub: No nominations for “Little Women”

Surprise: “Parasite” scores an ensemble nod

Snub: No lead actor nominations Robert De Niro for “The Irishman,” Eddie Murphy for “Dolemite Is My Name” and Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”

Surprise: Taron Egerton in as lead actor for “Rocketman”

Surprise: Lots of love for “Bombshell”

Snub: “The Knives Out” ensemble

Snub: “The Two Popes” stars Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins

Snub: No love for “Richard Jewell”

TELEVISION

Surprise: Steve Carrell and Bill Crudup both nominated for Apple’s “The Morning Show”

Snub: “Veep” ensemble and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus not nominated for the final season

Snub: Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Snub: Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Snub: Billy Porter, “Pose”

Surprise: “The Handmaid’s Tale” shut out of ensemble

Josh Rottenberg
Josh Rottenberg covers the film business for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as a senior writer at Entertainment Weekly, and his work has also appeared in the New York Times, Fast Company and other publications.
