Box office: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ and ‘1917' top $100 million, ‘Gentlemen’ opens at No. 4

Sony’s Will Smith and Martin Lawrence buddy cop dramedy “Bad Boys for Life” crossed the $100-million milestone this weekend, adding $34 million in its second consecutive weekend at No. 1 (a 46% drop) for a cumulative $120.6 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

In second place, Universal and Amblin’s World War I epic and best picture front-runner “1917" added $15.8 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $104 million. The film, which has earned $200.5 million in global receipts, won the top film award from the Producers Guild of America on Jan. 18 and director Sam Mendes took home the top prize from the Directors Guild of America on Saturday.

At No. 3, the studio’s “Dolittle” added $12.5 million in its second weekend (a 43% drop) for a cumulative $44.7 million. Globally the film has earned $91.1 million.

In fourth place, STX Entertainment’s “The Gentlemen” opened with $11 million.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the crime comedy stars Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Charlie Hunnam and Jeremy Strong as ruthless men eager to take over a lucrative marijuana empire in London.

It was positively received with a B+ CinemaScore and a 72% “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” added $7.9 million in its seventh weekend for a cumulative $283.4 million.

At No. 6, Universal and Dreamworks’ “The Turning” opened with $7.3 million, within range of analyst projections of $7 million to $9 million.

The horror thriller, based on Henry James’ 1898 novella “The Turning of the Screw,” stars Mackenzie Davis as a nanny caring for two disturbed orphans (Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince).

It was universally panned with a rare F Cinemascore and a 12% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is already the second horror film of 2020 to get an F score, following Sony’s reboot of “The Grudge.”

In seventh place, Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” added $5.2 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $501.6 million. The film is only the 15th to cross the $500-million milestone domestically.

At No. 8, Sony’s “Little Women” added $4.7 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $93.7 million.

In ninth place, Warner Bros.’ “Just Mercy” added $4 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $27.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10, Lionsgate’s “Knives Out” added $3.6 million in its ninth weekend for a cumulative $151.9 million.

This week, Paramount reveals the Blake Lively thriller “The Rhythm Section” and United Artists Releasing opens the horror film “Gretel & Hansel.” In limited release, Bleecker Street premieres “The Assistant.”