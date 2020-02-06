Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Pedro Costa’s haunting ‘Vitalina Varela’ is the centerpiece of Locarno in Los Angeles

Vitalina Varela
Vitalina Varela in the movie “Vitalina Varela.”
(Sundance Institute)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Feb. 6, 2020
1 PM
Share

The 61-year-old Portuguese filmmaker Pedro Costa makes movies that transport you to another place — namely, Fontainhas, the impoverished Lisbon shantytown whose run-down homes and narrow alleys become a place of shadowy, spectral beauty in films like “In Vanda’s Room,” “Colossal Youth” and “Horse Money.” It is the setting of Costa’s latest work, “Vitalina Varela,” a slow-building, haunting portrait of a woman who has returned to Lisbon from Cape Verde to bury the husband who abandoned her years earlier.

Both distancing and powerfully immersive, “Vitalina Varela,” which won the top prize at last year’s Locarno Film Festival and recently screened at Sundance, will open in March. But you can see it earlier, and with Costa in attendance, at the centerpiece screening (Feb. 15, 8 p.m.) of this year’s Locarno in Los Angeles satellite event at the Downtown Independent. Other titles in the program include “A Girl Missing” (Feb. 14, 8 p.m.), from the Japanese director Kôji Fukada; “A Voluntary Year” (Feb. 15, 2:30 p.m.), from Germany’s Ulrich Köhler and Henner Winckler; and “Endless Night” (Feb. 15, 5 p.m.), from the Galician filmmaker Eloy Enciso.

Locarno in Los Angeles
When: Feb. 13-16

Where: Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles

Tickets: $12 ($90 and $45 ticket packages available)

Info: locarnofestivalinlosangeles.com

Movies
Newsletter
Only good movies

Get the Indie Focus newsletter, Mark Olsen's weekly guide to the world of cinema.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Justin Chang
Follow Us
Justin Chang has been a film critic for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement