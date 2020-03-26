Meghan Markle’s first Hollywood project post-Megxit is coming to Disney+

Goodbye, royalty. Hello, Disney.

Meghan Markle has found her first post-Megxit entertainment gig in Disneynature’s “Elephant,” a documentary launching next month on Disney+.

The studio giant announced Thursday that the film, narrated by Markle, will land on its streaming platform April 3, along with a second, previously announced nature documentary, “Dolphin Reef,” narrated by Natalie Portman.

Billed in the announcement as “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” the former “Suits” actress will tell the story of “African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert ... led by their great matriarch, Gaia.”

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Much speculation surrounding if, when and how Markle would make her Hollywood return erupted in the wake of her and husband Prince Harry’s bombshell decision to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family and renounce their “royal highness” titles.

After completing a series of final engagements, the pair are officially slated to exit Buckingham Palace on March 31.

The project from Markle and Disneynature, helmed by “Monkey Kingdom” director Mark Linfield, will benefit Elephants Without Borders, which works to protect elephants and reduce human-wildlife conflict in Botswana.

“Penguins,” which hit theaters last year, will also debut on Disney+ alongside “Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef.” Plus, a featurette called “In the Footsteps of Elephant” will offer behind-the-scenes footage — possibly featuring Markle — from the making of “Elephant,” in celebration of Earth Month.