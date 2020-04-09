Hulu to ‘Parasite’ haters: ‘If you don’t want to read subtitles,’ learn Korean

Glory to the holy WiFi!

“Parasite,” the Oscars’ 2020 best-picture winner, is now available to stream on Hulu, which promptly celebrated the film’s digital release Wednesday on Twitter.

And when haters began to troll the comments section with complaints about Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean masterpiece, the streaming platform’s social media team made it clear whose side they were on.

“It’s not in English, no one wants to watch a movie that they literally have to read to understand what’s going on,” someone with the username “Parasite was trash” wrote. “Sound is such a huge part of movies and it being in a different language is so [weird].”

Minutes later came Hulu’s snarky reply: “If you don’t want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean!”

if you don't want to read subtitles, you can always learn Korean! — Hulu (@hulu) April 8, 2020

The official Twitter page for “Parasite” got in on the fun too, effectively shutting down another user who called the four-time Oscar winner a “pathetic movie.”

“Or as we like to call it, ‘BEST PICTURE,’” the thriller’s account replied.

Added Hulu: “It won.... four Oscars......”

Or as we like to call it, "BEST PICTURE." — Parasite (@ParasiteMovie) April 8, 2020

Also among the latest titles to hit the streamer is Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” another international hit distributed by Neon that drew rave reviews upon its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

Both films had a strong showing at Cannes, with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” winning the Queer Palm and “Parasite” taking the top Palme d’Or prize.

They also each went on to nab international film nominations at the 2020 Oscars (“Parasite” won) and are now accessible for free to all Hulu subscribers.