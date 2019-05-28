Céline Sciamma takes the Cannes Film Festival by storm with ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’

With “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” she wanted to stay true to the customs and manners of the past but also speak to audiences with a very modern directness. The costumes (designed by Dorothée Guiraud) are beautiful but functional, the elegant mise-en-scène more spare than sumptuous. The sharp, literate script avoids anachronisms, but it has also been stripped of excessive formalities. Marianne’s paintings, some of which are shown at various stages of completion, have a realism that feels ahead of their intended late 18th century moment. They are the work of painter Hélène Delmaire, who, at 32, is close to the same age as Marianne in the film.