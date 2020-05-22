Cannes 2020 is canceled: Here are 28 of the festival’s best films you can stream right now

If you think nothing could be more tedious than a journalist complaining about not being able to attend the Cannes Film Festival, you’ve clearly never heard a journalist complain about having to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

Believe it or not, this was a not-uncommon occurrence back in the halcyon days before the novel coronavirus, when the only real hazards associated with festival-going were eyestrain, jet lag and maybe a Nespresso overdose. Back then, you could count on more than a few hardened industry veterans to descend on this charming French Riviera town in weary droves and with a litany of criticisms at the ready. What a horror to be in Cannes, with its lousy food and unreliable Wi-Fi, its massive crowds and tedious protocol — and of course, its thoroughly mediocre lineup of films. (This judgment was unwavering even when the lineup was excellent, as it often was.)

Somehow, I’ve never been able to join in the complaints, any more than I’ve been able to join in the raucous booing by the press that sometimes greets a particularly ill-received movie. Not every film that plays at Cannes is great — how could it be? — but the festival’s greatness has never been in doubt. Attending is a privilege and a pleasure; it’s also an enormous benefit for any critic hoping to gauge the state of a global medium, and to get a sense of what audiences can expect to see in art-house theaters for the next year or so.

We’re not getting that early scoop this year. The 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which would have come to a close with its annual awards ceremony this weekend, is not the only major public event to have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the impact of its cancellation will have unique repercussions for the international film world.

Cannes has always presented itself as a temple of cinema and a defender of theatrical moviegoing, a position that I find (mostly) heroic even as others — like, say, the fine people who work at streaming giants like Netflix — consider it high-handed and out-of-touch. This year, more than ever, the uncertain fate of the festival seems to echo and reveal the industry’s own innermost anxieties, its fears about the fate of the motion picture medium itself.

It will affect the programs and practices of other festivals, including its significant fall rivals like Venice and Toronto, which are themselves figuring out their plans in this disrupted year. And it will temper some of the understandable excitement following the most successful Cannes lineup in recent memory — a lineup that included Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory,” Céline Sciamma’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” which won the Palme d’Or en route to its glorious Oscar-night victory.

As it happens, I saw my first Bong joint — his deliciously entertaining monster movie, “The Host” — at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, where it was playing in Directors’ Fortnight, a program that runs parallel to the main selection. That was my first year at Cannes; I’ve been fortunate to attend each year since then.

Bong Joon Ho poses with his Palme d’Or (Golden Palm) for the movie “Parasite” during the Award Winners photocall at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. (Ian Langsdon / EPA-EFE/REX)

What follows is a list of 28 recommended films that have played the festival since 2006, and which are now available for viewing at home. Beyond the major streaming sites, some of these titles can be found on highly recommended platforms such as Criterion Channel and IFC Unlimited, which is hosting its own Cannes retrospective starting this month. Titles listed on the sites Sling TV and Tubi can be viewed for free.

One ground rule: I eliminated all winners of the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, from my list, and tried whenever possible to recommend titles that received too little attention or even distribution in this country. Advocating for great movies that too easily get lost in the media shuffle is something that Cannes itself has been doing for years, and something I expect it will continue to do for years to come.

