What will a post-pandemic Hollywood look like? We asked Hollywood

What would have to happen for you to feel safe returning to a film set or office? Can you envision what a socially distant film set will look like?

SOPHIA TAKAL (Director, co-writer, “Black Christmas”): I came up making micro-budget movies with very small crews and limited cast/locations, so I’d feel safe returning to a film set with a skeleton crew where everyone had been quarantined for the two weeks prior to production even now. I’d feel safe on a larger set if everyone could get rapid tested every day and wore masks and there was hand sanitizer everywhere and nobody ever sneezed, coughed or breathed very heavily in public, which is obviously not realistic.

LIPES: A socially distant film set isn’t a film set ... it’s something else. I’ve heard of a few productions shooting that are restricted to just people in their home with the gear they have and no one outside their family involved. But, that’s a limiting arrangement. I don’t think people can be on set together in the world and be 100% sure they are not spreading the virus.

NICKI LEDERMANN (Makeup, “Joker”): As a makeup artist I have to touch actors. Luckily we already are trained to be sanitary and exercise extreme caution not to spread germs or viruses to and from actors, regardless if they are airborne or blood borne. Stricter and enhanced safety measures are definitely in order, but to be honest nothing except isolation would be 100% safe.

Like with anything in life we need to adapt to make the work and live environment as safe as possible, for everyone. The only way to do that is for every union to work out what is needed to keep their specific membership safe, then all unions should combine those safety measures and create a plan that works for everyone. I think that way crews would feel protected (enough) and studios would get the insurability they need to start up again.

ALAN HEIM (President, Motion Picture Editors Guild): Everybody was sort of dumped into this really suddenly when they closed down the studios. ... None of us know, there’s a lot of surmising out there, tremendous amounts of guesswork and we don’t know what’s going to happen really. But the unions are trying very hard to stay on top of this and make it safe for our members. All of our members, not only editors; I’m also in touch with presidents of the other unions. We all are very worried about going back to work too soon and unprotected.

Advertisement

JORDAN HOROWITZ (Producer, “La La Land”): As of right now I personally feel safe returning to small offices, soundstages, D.I. facilities, etc. that are consistently cleaned and follow social distancing guidelines and have reasonable limits on who is coming and going on a day-to-day basis. Film sets … I’m not sure how I feel just yet, and I’m grateful that I don’t have anything in this moment that needs to be shooting. Every film set I’ve ever been on has been a breeding ground for collective sickness, in one form or another.

LORI BALTON (Location manager/scout, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”): It seems to me that on-location work would be preferable to be shooting inside a soundstage with recirculating air breathed in and out by 100-200 crew members. I would also imagine a niche for environmental cleaning companies with regard to testing and remediation in both prepping and restoring locations. I hope it doesn’t just slide back into “business as usual,” because that second wave is going to hit if we lower our guard.

SIMU LIU (Actor, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”): As badly as I want to get back to work and start making things again, I think our collective priority should be supporting our essential workers until either a vaccine is created or this disease is brought under control. Neither of those things have happened, so I’m focused on staying home, keeping busy and giving what I can to ensure that people working on the front lines have the protective equipment they need.

JANICZA BRAVO (Director, co-writer, “Zola”): If there isn’t access to daily testing I’m into watching from inside what that ﬁrst round of returning looks like. I think there’s gotta be a line in the budget for medical staff. It means hiring nurses on site, on sets, at studios. If not that, I’d want to build a kind of ecosystem. There’s a Pauly Shore movie from the ’90s called “Bio-Dome.” You create a home to house a small cast and crew. You create a home to house your set or sets. One travels to and from there only. Via tunnels preferably. And everyone is tested before. Everything that comes in and out is monitored. Perhaps a more solid ﬁlm to reference would be Todd Haynes’ “Safe.” I want that. An environment with very few.