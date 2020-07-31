Beyoncé fans plumb the many facets of ‘Black Is King,’ from ‘Momyoncé' to dark skin

Beyoncé has done it again.

It may have been nearly impossible to top the cinematography of “Lemonade” (2016) and “Homecoming” (2018), but the singer has matched — if not surpassed — them with “Black Is King.” Disney+ released her new visual album “Black is King,” released at midnight on Thursday, and fans have been abuzz ever since.

From love for “Momyoncé" and Blue Ivy to celebrating dark skin and African cultures, here’s a sampling of their reactions:

People fell hard for a softer side of the fierce showstopper that was revealed in the visual album, which is dedicated to Beyoncé's son, Sir Carter.

And folks were simultaneously shocked and awed by how fast Blue Ivy has grown up:

We stan Blue Ivy Carter in this house. Beyoncé really birthed an icon #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/nVcJLwB0mo — kamala (@seluliwe_) July 31, 2020

Blue Ivy is all grown up now 🥺 #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/ArpfVAHHe0 — Yoncé Vocals⁷ (@YonceVocals) July 31, 2020

Me every time Blue Ivy came on my screen #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/8bNq5CqT7W — yoncemyname (@YonceMy) July 31, 2020

But the stanning didn’t stop there. Among others, the album features former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, which Twitter users leaned into.

Extremely cute and sweet screen caps of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland! I love them so much. 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/4M6fEHU5iN — N*rma (@CeIestialPussy) July 31, 2020

And although the album has faced some backlash from abroad for African images some thought were stereotypical, many Twitter users — including Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale, who is featured on the track “Already” — responded well to her portrayal of African nations.

Thank you My Queen for believing in my talent and giving me a platform to share my good message to the world ...God will forever bless you 🙏🏻 #symbolofhope #Already #BlackIsKing #ShattaIsKing @beyonce pic.twitter.com/iqs3ND80WU — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) July 31, 2020

Y’all said she was only showing Africans in huts. She gave y’all mansions!

Y’all said the film wouldn’t show in Africa. She released the film on a Major African Network for Free!

Y’all said she was only showing Old Africa. She gave y’all Africa through Generations! #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/TK65nVvNaF — Black Lives Matter (@QueenJay2017) July 31, 2020

Yet Beyoncé made sure to go beyond just representing dark-skinned Black women — she depicted dark-skinned Asian women too.

It makes me so happy and proud that Beyoncé included dark-skinned Indians. This is really a big deal

South indians are discriminated against in our own country for being brown.

Representation matters! 🤎🤎🤎🤎#BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/vUZGLJ5QwS — adriana (@highbydabeach) July 31, 2020