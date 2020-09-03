Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander are both Gloria Steinem in ‘Glorias’ teaser

The first official teaser for “The Glorias,” starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, is finally here.

On Thursday, Roadside Attractions unveiled the mini trailer for director Julie Taymor’s biopic spotlighting Steinem’s work as a journalist, activist and leader of the feminist movement. Other human rights advocates featured in the teaser are Dorothy Pitman Hughes (Janelle Monáe), Dolores Huerta (Monica Sanchez), Wilma Mankiller (Kimberly Guerrero), Flo Kennedy (Lorraine Toussaint) and Bella Abzug (Bette Midler).

“I want to write about the women’s movement,” Vikander’s young Steinem says at the top of the trailer.

Based on Steinem’s 2015 autobiography, “My Life on the Road,” the film sees Steinem and her squad surmount constant misogyny and various obstacles on their journey to dismantle heteronormative, patriarchal systems.

“Can we change the world?” Sanchez’s Huerta calls to an energetic crowd of protesters.

“Yes we can!” Monáe’s Hughes responds.

The biopic comes less than a year after Hulu and FX released the critically acclaimed limited series “Mrs. America,” starring Rose Byrne as Steinem, Margo Martindale as Abzug, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan, Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Cate Blanchett as antifeminist activist Phyllis Schlafly.

Despite scoring 10 Emmy nominations, the show drew scorn from the real Steinem and Feminist Majority Foundation President Eleanor Smeal, who both criticized its depiction of the women’s liberation movement in a July op-ed for The Times.

Adapted for the screen by Taymor and Sarah Ruhl, “The Glorias” is set to debut Sept. 30 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival.

“The truth will set you free,” Moore’s Steinem says at the end of the teaser. “But first it will piss you off.”