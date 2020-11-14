The ‘Scream’ cast is staging a virtual reunion, and we’re screaming



Do you like scary movies?

Good, because the cast of one of the most iconic scary movies is staging a virtual reunion this weekend.

Famous final girl Neve Campbell and her “Scream” costars are getting back together today at 3 p.m. Pacific on Looped Live, where fans can purchase $20 tickets for the event, as well as additional access to individual meet-and-greets with the actors.

Proceeds from the video chat will benefit the National Breast Cancer Coalition; Los Angeles’ “I Have a Dream” Foundation, which provides educational support to students living in under-resourced communities; and the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, which aids survivors of domestic and sexual violence, primarily in Latino communities.

Advertisement

Among the other original cast members set to participate are Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, Jamie Kennedy and Rose McGowan, as well as “Scream” screenwriter Kevin Williamson. Following its surprise box office success in 1996, Wes Craven’s horror satire has maintained a cult following and spurred multiple hit sequels.

Unfortunately, original cast member Courteney Cox is not on the lineup for Saturday’s reunion, though she did sort of reprise her fan-favorite “Scream” role on Halloween with a silly Instagram photo of Ghostface giving her a haircut.

“Not the bangs!!!!!!!!” she captioned the spooky snap, adding some screaming emojis.

Advertisement

Cox’s investigative reporter character, Gale Weathers, will eventually be back for real in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the frightening franchise — also featuring the returns of Arquette’s Sheriff Dewey Riley and Campbell’s starring scream queen, Sidney Prescott. “Scream 5" is slated to hit theaters January 2022.