The best movies of 2020 — and where to find them

It was the year the movie theaters died — or at least went on indefinite hiatus, with few assurances about if or when they’ll return. And for that reason, by their very absence, they meant more to me than ever. It’s neither surprising nor coincidental to me that so many of my favorite movies this year were ones that I originally saw in theaters before the pandemic set in, where I could give their beautiful images and enveloping narratives my undivided, worry-free attention.

Which is not to say that I didn’t see my share of terrific movies at home, or that Netflix, Amazon and other streaming services didn’t keep that great virtual content-a-copia stuffed to overflowing. One of my favorite viewing experiences this year involved waiting for my family to go to bed, turning off the lights and throwing on “Relic,” a horror picture that turned out to be even more moving than it was scary (and it was plenty scary). A new Frederick Wiseman documentary could probably rivet me from an iPhone screen, not that I’m eager to test that theory.

But those precious theatrical experiences are the ones I remain most grateful for — like the press screening of “First Cow” I attended in February, shortly before theaters went dark, or the packed Hollywood premiere of “The Invisible Man,” probably the last moviegoing experience where I could feel the entire audience jump as one. My list includes experiences from last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where I saw “Beanpole” for the first time, and Venice, where “Martin Eden” and “Collective” left their indelible first impressions.

Special mention must be made of Sundance, one of the last major film events to take place before the world changed, and which, like many festivals, is presently gearing up for a 2021 edition like no other. It was at Sundance 2020 that I saw my two favorite movies this year, mere days apart. It was also there that I got to see my friend Lee Isaac Chung bask in a warm festival embrace for his family drama “Minari” — a sweet memory from what now feels like a different time, though my sincere hope is that happier ones are still ahead.

As has become standard practice, I’ve listed my favorite titles as a series of thematic pairings. Treat them as double bills, or just as another reminder that art never takes place in a vacuum.