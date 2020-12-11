Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top ten lists for 2020: The year’s best movies, TV, music and more

Illustration for top ten of 2020
(Micah Fluellen/Los Angeles Times/LAT/Netflix/NBC/Disney+/USA Network)
By Los Angeles Times Staff
Movie theaters closed. Broadway went dark. Concert venues fell silent. But 2020 still led to some special projects in entertainment and arts. Here are some of our picks for the best of the year.

There are 12 stories.

