Tyler Perry’s tribute to Cicely Tyson champions an icon who was ‘always a queen’

Prolific producer and director Tyler Perry, a longtime collaborator of screen legend Cicely Tyson, celebrated the late actress’ trailblazing career with a touching video highlighting some of her best performances.

Perry, who worked with Tyson on titles such as “Madea’s Family Reunion,” “Alex Cross” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” uploaded the minute-long montage Friday after penning a heartfelt tribute to the Emmy and Tony winner on social media. Tyson, who also won an honorary Oscar in 2019, died Thursday at age 96.

“I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch [Tyson’s ‘The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.’],” Perry wrote on Thursday. “Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang. It was Oprah calling to tell me that Cicely had died. This one brought me to my knees! She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup.”

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway. Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang... cont: https://t.co/Cnwrw6chXg pic.twitter.com/KwogNifCV8 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 29, 2021

In Perry’s video, posted Friday, he and Tyson can be seen sharing a long embrace and joking around outside the Dream Building at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Interwoven is footage of Tyson performing in “Carib Gold” (1956), “Sounder” (1972), “Roots” (1977), “A Man Called Adam” (1966), “Mission: Impossible” (1970), “I Spy” (1965-66) and other projects.

“My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next,” Perry continued in Thursday’s social media remembrance. “To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy. She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence.

“Always so regal, always so classy, always a lady, always a queen. Every time we would talk I would ask, ‘How are you?’ and you would say, ‘I’m still here. He must have something he wants me to do.’ Well, I think it’s safe to say you have done all you were put here to do, and we are all better for it.”

Perry was among several Hollywood luminaries who flocked to social media to honor Tyson’s legacy. Fellow Emmy winner Viola Davis, who played Tyson’s onscreen daughter in the hit TV drama “How to Get Away With Murder,” gave her costar an emotional sendoff Thursday on Instagram.

“I’m devastated,” Davis wrote. “My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream....because it was only in my dreams that I could see the possibilities in myself.

“I’m not ready for you to be my angel yet. But...I also understand that it’s only when the last person who has a memory of you dies, that you’ll truly be dead,” Davis added. “In that case, you will be immortal. Thank you for shifting my life. Thank you for the long talks. Thank you for loving me. Rest well.”

I'm devastated. My heart is just broken. I loved you so much!! You were everything to me! You made me feel loved and seen and valued in a world where there is still a cloak of invisibility for us dark chocolate girls. You gave me permission to dream... https://t.co/7V7AFZtFLa pic.twitter.com/l2TLfM4weX — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 29, 2021

“How to Get Away With Murder” executive producer Shonda Rhimes also saluted Tyson, remembering the pioneering entertainer as “an extraordinary person” whose “power and grace will be with us forever.”

"[This] is an extraordinary loss,” Rhimes tweeted. “She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment.”

She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever. #cicelytyson https://t.co/RNYkGiooPD pic.twitter.com/b4wMKK1FVj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2021

Another of Tyson’s many collaborators, groundbreaking filmmaker Ava DuVernay, shared a sweet collage of photos hugging her friend and colleague. DuVernay and Tyson most recently joined forces for the former’s OWN series, “Cherish the Day.”

“Your hugs I’ll remember,” DuVernay tweeted on Thursday. “How your petite arms wrapped around me like mighty branches of a sunlit tree, strong and warm. Your love I’ll remember. You loved me for some reason and told me often. Thank you, Your Majesty. And bless you as you journey ahead. Until we meet again...”

Your hugs I’ll remember. How your petite arms wrapped around me like mighty branches of a sunlit tree, strong and warm. Your love I’ll remember. You loved me for some reason and told me often. Thank you, Your Majesty. And bless you as you journey ahead. Until we meet again... pic.twitter.com/Z6f3dp7AA1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 29, 2021

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey also remembered Tyson as an artist who “used her career to illuminate the humanity of Black people.”

“Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job,” the OWN founder wrote. “The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.”

And it wasn’t just entertainment figures who mourned the death of Tyson. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama honored her on social media as well. In 2016, Barack Obama awarded Tyson the Medal of Freedom.

“What struck me every time I spent time with Cicely Tyson was not necessarily her star power—though that was evident enough—it was her humanity,” Michelle Obama wrote. “Just by walking into a room, she had this way of elevating everyone around her. She was the personification of beauty, grace, wisdom, and strength, carrying forward a flame that not only guided her for 96 pathbreaking years but lit the way for so many of us.”

“Cicely had a heart unlike any other — the kind that would not only beat for 96 more years but leave a mark on the world that few could match,” Barack Obama wrote. “In her extraordinary career, Cicely Tyson was one of the rare award-winning actors whose work on the screen was surpassed only by what she was able to accomplish off of it.”

See more reactions to Tyson’s death below.

This one cuts deep. @IAmCicelyTyson was my first screen Mom.. Elegance, warmth, beauty, wisdom, style and abundant grace. She was as regal as they come. An artist of the highest order, I will love her forever... ♥️ RIP pic.twitter.com/69Awj7qI8o — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 29, 2021

Ms. Tyson, we are infinitely grateful for every day that God gave you to us. For all of us little black and brown girls who dared to dream big and bold that we, too, deserved to be seen, heard, and loved, both on the screen and off. Rest in Power, my sweet, beautiful QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/OXSc6KSZdu — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) January 29, 2021

What a beautiful life @IAmCicelyTyson. 96 years of pure light and love. Thank you for a lifetime of sharing your wisdom, and talent with the world. You lived a legendary life filled with elegance, and grace. Your legacy will live on forever. I will miss you my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/p66M6GNCvl — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 29, 2021

#CicelyTyson This is your story. Your song. Blessed Assurance. It’s what you gave us. A foretaste of glory!❤️ I love this video of you. A spectacular night. A spectacular life. Thank you for blessing us and for lighting way. I miss you already. So so much https://t.co/F73A9k9dT9 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2021

RIP CICELY🙏🏿👊🏾‼️ — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 29, 2021

A true legend!! Rest in power Cicely Tyson 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvzBEjPNUO — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2021

Legendary is an understatement when it comes to the essence of who you are! Thank you for your existence, your brilliance & tireless efforts to push the culture forward. There will never be another but rest well knowing we will continue to burn the flame you lit. #RIPCicelyTyson pic.twitter.com/IPV15wUhOc — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 29, 2021

QUEEN somehow just doesn't capture MS. TYSON. Her legacy has left an indelible mark. She paved a way that created a space for girls like me to feel the light. Thank you GODDESS CICELY. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/VCBCwPpc05 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 29, 2021

This legend’s second to last week was about me. I can’t stop crying. Thank you, thank you, thank you Cicely. You’ve given us black girls everything. https://t.co/RVBxvLzYlc — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 29, 2021

Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything... pic.twitter.com/6LslgGYtOx — Gayle King (@GayleKing) January 29, 2021

This has been on the table all week. It just came this week.



In power. Eternally. pic.twitter.com/qAKfBIYO8D — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 29, 2021

This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power. pic.twitter.com/vwchWT5512 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2021

Heart broken to hear about Cicely Tyson’s passing. I had the honor of traveling with her to visit children in N.O. after the devastation of Katrina. What a gift we experienced to be graced by her wisdom, kindness & compassion for all. She will be missed. May God carry her home 🙏🏼 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 29, 2021

So saddened by the loss of Cicely Tyson....A gentle soul, immensely talented and so thoroughly dignified. She brought so much life to the characters she played, and their voices...her voice...will always be with us. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 29, 2021

Rest in power, Cicely. I am because you were. pic.twitter.com/bfoKZGahQH — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson is one of those legends you’d hoped we would have forever. And you knew it was a silly dream but you dreamt it anyway. This day is hard for so many reasons. This is a massive loss. Thank you for your gifts, queen. — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 29, 2021

One of the best performances I’ve seen ever. She’s was a human BEING. She was a giant. Bountiful! https://t.co/K1rHpMS4xV — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 29, 2021

I have only one word that can describe Ms. #CicelyTyson ... LEGEND❣️Rest in love Cicely. We are going to miss you💐✨



📸: Alan Silfen pic.twitter.com/0k4cnHTUTt — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 29, 2021

#CicelyTyson, you will always be the Life of our Party; celebrating the Beauty of Blackness and the Grace of Greatness. We will forever speak your name. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/L0ehoS3gSx — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2021

😔 Oh, my heart... What a gift Ms. Tyson will ALWAYS BE to us. QUEEN. #RIPCicelyTyson



Cicely Tyson, actress who gave electrifying portrayals of resilient Black women, dies at 96 - The Washington Post https://t.co/a4GfjvMXzh — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) January 29, 2021

We have lost a visionary, a leader, a lover, an author, an ICON, and one of the most talented actresses the world has ever seen. A life, a career, a fire to celebrated forevermore! #RIPCicelyTyson 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/Oh57mlbGoZ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 29, 2021

She was a once-in-a-lifetime actor... a trailblazer who enriched us all with her artistry. She not only reached that mountaintop, she soared above & beyond it into the stratosphere & immortality. #ThankYouCicelyTyson_RIP pic.twitter.com/SqnQ6tzEEE — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 29, 2021

I’m so sad to hear the news that trailblazing artist and cultural icon Cicely Tyson has passed away today. While she may be gone, her work and life will continue to inspire millions for years to come. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/vfvdmIMQxh — COMMON (@common) January 29, 2021

To have gotten to be in the same room as you multiple times, is truly to have been in the presence of GREATNESS!!. There are no words, just all the feelings you've evoked in us all and the indescribable blueprint, legacy you leave for us all. Thank you REST IN POWER! #cicelytyson pic.twitter.com/6g7cHrEIEP — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 29, 2021

Dang we lost another Queen of the screen. Ms. Cicely Tyson (Dec. 19, 1924 – Jan. 28, 2021) was an American actress and fashion model. In a career spanning more than seven decades, she became known for her portrayal of strong African-American women. Job well done, Thx u. R.I.P.🙏 pic.twitter.com/46Os1PJRyg — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) January 29, 2021

Legend. Icon. Genius. Rest In Peace. Honored to have spent a split second watching you work. #cicelytyson pic.twitter.com/8uaBXXNjmB — conrad ricamora (@conradricamora) January 29, 2021

Pure class and a Trail Blazer!!!!

If it were not for her there would not be many of us PERIOD!!! pic.twitter.com/AaIX7eEoII — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 29, 2021

Rest In Paradise Cicely Tyson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xX3mwxSePl — Ciara (@ciara) January 29, 2021