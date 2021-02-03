Where to watch all the 2021 Golden Globe-nominated films. You’re welcome

It’s that time of year again, when moviegoers flock to theaters to squeeze in screenings of as many nominated films as possible ahead of the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars.

But this year, flocking to movie theaters isn’t an option for everyone, as cinemas across the country remain closed a year into the COVID-19 pandemic. Many cinephiles now have no choice but to view the 2021 awards darlings via streaming platforms ranging from Netflix to Disney+.

On Wednesday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. unveiled the season’s first batch of nominees leading up to the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards later this month. For your convenience, we’ve listed where you can watch each Golden Globe-nominated film and see what nominations it scored.

Also below, check out what Times critics thought of the nominees ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony, which airs Feb. 28 on NBC.

Advertisement