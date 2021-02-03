Netflix leads Golden Globe nods with 42. Here’s the scorecard for streamers, networks and studios

Netflix once gain dominated Golden Globe nominations Wednesday morning, reflecting another year when the Los Gatos streaming giant flooded the zone with movies and TV shows.

Netflix earned a total of 42 nods, far more than any other distributor this year. The streamer scored 22 nominations for films, including “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” while securing 20 kudos for series including “The Crown” and “Ozark.”

“Mank,” David Fincher’s black-and-white drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, was the most recognized movie, with six nominations. “Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin’s civil unrest drama, was the runner-up, with five. Both were nominated for drama.

Streaming shows and movies did well in a year when many people’s in-person entertainment options were limited because of the coronavirus.

Amazon Studios was the second-most nominated film distributor, with seven honors led by “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” which is up for three categories, including musical or comedy. Amazon had 10 total Globe nominations, including two for Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe.”

The traditional distributors were represented by Focus Features, Searchlight Pictures, Sony Pictures Classics and Disney, which got five film nominations apiece.

In TV, HBO came second to Netflix with seven nominations for its programming, including the social sci-fi drama “Lovecraft Country” and limited series “The Undoing.” Additionally, streaming service HBO Max received two nominations for “The Flight Attendant.”

Disney-owned streaming service Hulu was third, with six nominations for its shows including “The Great” and “Normal People.”

The Golden Globes, given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., can boost the prestige of the nominated shows, movies, networks and studios, and they can draw more viewers to little-known series and movies.

Netflix again managed to swamp the competition in terms of the nominations in large part because it produces so many shows and movies. The company is planning to release 70 movies this year — or at least a movie a week — far more than any other company plans to distribute.

With that kind of volume, it would be surprising if Netflix didn’t pick up a plurality of nominations.

The COVID-19 pandemic handed Netflix another advantage as traditional studios mostly held back their biggest and best movies while theaters remained closed in key markets such as Los Angeles and New York.

But being nominated is one thing; winning is another. Netflix scored the most nominations for last year’s Golden Globes with 34 nods for its movies and shows including “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” as well as series such as “The Crown.” But it was prestige TV stalwart HBO that ended up having the winningest night in the television categories, while Sony Pictures and Universal Pictures won big in film.

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to air Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Here’s how the studios and networks stack up:

Film distributors

Netflix 22

Amazon Studios 7

Focus Features 5

Searchlight Pictures 5

Sony Pictures Classics 5

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 5

Warner Bros. Pictures 4

Universal Pictures 3

Hulu 2

NEON / Hulu 2

STXfilms 2

Vertical Entertainment / IMAX 2

A24 1

Apple / A24 1

Apple / GKIDS 1

Magnolia Pictures 1

Samuel Goldwyn Films 1

Shudder 1



TV networks

Netflix 20

HBO 7

Hulu 6

Pop TV 5

Showtime 5

Amazon Studios 3

Apple TV+ 2

HBO Max 2

AMC 1

BBC America 1

Disney+ 1

FX Networks 1

NBC 1

