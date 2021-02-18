Exposition Park drive-in to screen ‘Paris Is Burning,’ Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ and more

Can’t get enough of Brandy and Whitney Houston’s “Cinderella” on Disney+? You’re in luck.

The fairy godmothers at event company Women Under the Influence and Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions are screening a series of films — including the beloved 1997 adaptation of “Cinderella” — this month at Exposition Park. Other titles on the female-, BIPOC- and LGBTQ-centric lineup include “Paris Is Burning,” “Sylvie’s Love” and “One Night in Miami...”

The drive-in experience will take place over two weekends (this Friday through Sunday, and Feb. 26 though Feb. 28), commencing at 7 p.m. Friday with a showing of Forest Whitaker’s theatrical directorial debut, “Waiting to Exhale,” starring Houston, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and Angela Bassett as four friends searching for love.

Also screening this weekend are “Cinderella,” the Jada Pinkett Smith-Queen Latifah crime drama “Set It Off,” the Amazon romantic drama “Sylvie’s Love,” French filmmaker Céline Sciamma’s “Girlhood” and Cheryl Dunye’s groundbreaking “Watermelon Woman” — the first feature film helmed by a Black lesbian director.

The second weekend of the movie series will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 26 with Jennie Livingston’s seminal 1990 documentary “Paris Is Burning,” spotlighting vogueing and ball culture in 1980s New York.

Rounding out Weekend 2 are Robert Townsend’s 1987 comedy “Hollywood Shuffle,” Regina King’s Golden Globe-nominated historical drama “One Night in Miami...” and a pair of musical documentaries: “Ornette: Made in America,” centering on jazz musician Ornette Coleman, and “Amazing Grace,” featuring the legendary Aretha Franklin.

More info about tickets and pricing for the event — taking place at 500 Exposition Park Drive — can be found here.