Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Movies

Note to ‘Thor’ star Chris Hemsworth: Superman would never skip ‘leg day’

Chris Hemsworth in a dark suit, dark shirt and dark tie
Friends and fans are teasing Chris Hemsworth after the “Thor” actor posted a humorous photo with his young son.
(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Hey, Superman wouldn’t skip “leg day.”

That’s the message “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth is hearing on social media after he posted a photo where his gams looked super-skimpy in comparison with his buffed upper body.

“Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up’ ‘Dad i wanna be Superman,’” the actor wrote Monday on Instagram, captioning a shot of himself in a tank top and shorts walking with one of his twin sons, whose red cape was visible rather than his 7-year-old face. “Lucky I have two other kids.”

Of course the munchkin had to go with the wrong superhero and cinematic universe. But the DC-Marvel joke was lost on many of Hemsworth’s friends, family and fans, who chose instead to tease the muscled actor over his chicken legs, which in the photo looked like sticks holding up a cake pop.

Advertisement

Work out like Chris Hemsworth: ‘Avengers’ actor has a new health & fitness app

'Thor: Ragnarok' movie (Marvel) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS **

Work out like Chris Hemsworth: ‘Avengers’ actor has a new health & fitness app

After years of bulking up to wield Thor’s hammer in that trilogy or the Marvel “Avengers” movies, actor Chris Hemsworth gets as much interest for his workouts as he does his films.

“Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!,” brother Luke Hemsworth blurted in comments, echoing the hordes of commenting fans ripping on the big-screen superhero for his skinny stems.

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds, “Wonder Woman” lead Gal Gadot and “Avengers” nemesis Josh Brolin just laughed — and added a few heart emojis to the mix to ease the pain.

One note to help “Thor” fans sleep better at night after viewing Hemsworth’s scrawny calves: His legs looked far more proportional in a video that was posted in mid-April but looks like it was shot the same day as the photo. In it, Papa H is seen “sparring” with his costumed kiddo, whom he introduced in the caption as “the next heavy weight champion of the universe.”

Entertainment & Arts

‘I have to be thin to do this job’: Inside the theater’s long-standing fatphobia

André Jordan, pictured rehearsing for the new musical "Diana,"

Entertainment & Arts

‘I have to be thin to do this job’: Inside the theater’s long-standing fatphobia

A news article that pointed out actors’ pandemic weight gain spurred a conversation about sizeism throughout the musical theater scene.

Movies
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement