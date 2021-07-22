Jordan Peele’s new movie perfectly captures the 2020 mood

In one word, social thriller mastermind Jordan Peele effortlessly encapsulates what living the last year has felt like for us all: “Nope.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Get Out” and “Us” revealed that title via social media today, and also debuted the poster for the upcoming horror movie, set to be released in theaters in IMAX on July 22, 2022.

Engulfed in blue-black darkness and with nighttime looming, the poster depicts a well-lit town in a valley over grassy hills — and a kite tail with triangular flags dangling from a cloud above.

While no details have been revealed regarding the plot, Peele’s “new terror” stars Steven Yeun of “Minari” and “The Walking Dead,” child-star-turned-talk-show-host Keke Palmer, “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira and “The OA” costar Brandon Perea. And despite his fervent desire for a well-earned rom-com moment, recent Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya re-teams with his “Get Out” director Peele on another highly anticipated entry in the horror genre.

Peele shared the “Nope” poster on Instagram and Twitter, captioned with a singular cloud emoji, while Ferreira reposted it to her Instagram story. On Instagram, Palmer wrote, "#NopeMovie 7.22.22 — I know y’all see the IMAX,” and her excitement was echoed by multihyphenate artist Issa Rae, who commented, “Can’t. Wait.”

Fans and public figures are bubbling over on social media about the name of the film.

“Nope”- Black people turning away from that mysterious sound in the middle of the night — That girl. (@_jasminwats) July 22, 2021

Film critic Rendy Jones tweeted, “I thought this was a joke just by the title but once I realized this was the real poster, I screamed. Jordan Peele truly be naming his horror flicks like Pixar.” Another user wrote, “Jordan Peele: get out; us: nope.”

After amassing over $255 million at the global box office and four Oscar nominations, Peele won the original screenplay trophy for “Get Out.” Peele’s followup, “Us,” brought in another $255 million at the box office..

While some users are excited to see whether Peele will “creepify” a rendition of an R&B classic in a pending trailer, others are ready for Palmer to have her Oscar moment.

From “Akeelah and the Bee” in 2006 to Disney’s “Jump In” and “Scream Queens,” Palmer is a familiar face in Hollywood, cohosting morning shows, creating her own skits on social media and working on movies such as “Hustlers.” In an April 2021 interview with Refinery29, she shared her thoughts on the opportunity to join Peele’s horror universe. “It’s just the kinda thing that’s serendipitous,” she said. “Things are aligned. It’s like the things you wish for actually coming to fruition.”

Though we don’t know any more details yet, there are clear signs audiences are both anxious and eager to return to theaters for “Nope.”