‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action sequel is on the way from Disney

Get ready, a live-action “Lilo & Stitch 2” is a go at Disney.
The studio tapped its favorite blue alien experiment to share the news Thursday on social media. Fans of the film associate June 26 — or 6/26 — with Stitch, who is known as Experiment 626 until Lilo gives him a real name.
The first ‘Lilo & Stitch’ wasn’t a blockbuster. Disney’s remake might be one of the year’s biggest
The original animated “Lilo & Stitch” made just $273 million when it premiered in theaters in 2002. But Stitch’s popularity has lived on for years, propelling merchandise sales and a new live-action movie.
The announcement is unsurprising. The live-action adaptation directed by Dean Fleischer Camp has so far grossed more than $914 million worldwide since its opening over Memorial Day weekend in May. It’s on track to become the first movie of the year to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.
The announcement, which features Stitch taking a joyride in a pink convertible through Walt Disney Studios, is basically a victory lap. (The live-action “Snow White,” which was also released earlier this year, grossed just $205.7 million worldwide.)
Stitch is also one of Disney’s most popular characters. The chaotic and cute alien introduced in the 2002 animated “Lilo & Stitch” ranks among the top-selling Disney franchises.
