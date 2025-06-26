Advertisement
‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action sequel is on the way from Disney

Stitch, a furry blue alien, holds a soda gun in "Lilo & Stitch."
A sequel to the live-action “Lilo & Stitch” is officially on the way.
(Disney)
By Tracy BrownStaff Writer 

Get ready, a live-action “Lilo & Stitch 2” is a go at Disney.

The studio tapped its favorite blue alien experiment to share the news Thursday on social media. Fans of the film associate June 26 — or 6/26 — with Stitch, who is known as Experiment 626 until Lilo gives him a real name.

(L-R) Stitch in Disney's live-action LILO & STITCH. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The announcement is unsurprising. The live-action adaptation directed by Dean Fleischer Camp has so far grossed more than $914 million worldwide since its opening over Memorial Day weekend in May. It’s on track to become the first movie of the year to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

The announcement, which features Stitch taking a joyride in a pink convertible through Walt Disney Studios, is basically a victory lap. (The live-action “Snow White,” which was also released earlier this year, grossed just $205.7 million worldwide.)

Stitch is also one of Disney’s most popular characters. The chaotic and cute alien introduced in the 2002 animated “Lilo & Stitch” ranks among the top-selling Disney franchises.

MoviesEntertainment & Arts
