Virtually every movie coming to theaters or streaming this fall

We’ve compiled a list of films set to premiere this fall, from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5. All release dates are theatrical, except where noted, and subject to change.

Sept. 1

My Best Worst Adventure

Teen comedy with Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O’Brien. Digital only. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group

Sept. 2

Afterlife of the Party

Fantasy comedy with Victoria Justice. Streaming only. Netflix

Los Últimos Frikis

Rock doc about a legendary Cuban heavy metal band. VOD only; streaming on Topic Sept. 16. Topic

Superhost

Horror directed by Brandon Christensen. Streaming only. Shudder

Sept. 3

The Big Scary “S” Word

Documentary explores the history of socialism in America. With Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Greenwich Entertainment

Cinderella

Pop music’s Camila Cabello plays the princess-to-be in a musical based on the classic fairy tale. With Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Kay Cannon directs. Also streaming. Amazon Studios

Faya Dayi

Documentary about the impact of a cocaine-like plant on the daily lives of Ethiopians. Directed by Jessica Beshir. Janus Films

The Gateway

Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn and Frank Grillo star in this thriller about a social worker trying to protect a client from her ex-convict husband. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Isabella

Latest entry in Argentine filmmaker Matías Piñeiro‘s explorations of Shakespeare’s female characters. Cinema Guild

It Takes Three

Teen rom-com starring Jared Gilman, David Gridley, Aurora Perrineau and Mikey Madison. Directed by Scott Coffey. Digital, VOD only. Gunpowder & Sky

Memory House

Fantasy drama explores social and racial issues in Brazil. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement

Mogul Mowgli

Riz Ahmed plays a British Pakistani rapper struck down by a degenerative disease in this drama directed by Bassam Tariq. Strand Releasing

Moments Like This Never Last

Documentary about the late artist Dash Snow. Also on VOD. Utopia Media

Powder Keg

Fact-based drama about a terrorist attack in Denmark. With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Virtual cinemas, digital, VOD only. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A martial arts expert (Simu Liu) goes up against a secret society controlled by his father in this action-fantasy set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Marvel Studios

Ying Nan (Michelle Yeoh), left, and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battle in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” (Marvel Studios)

Unapologetic

Documentary about the Movement for Black Lives. Kartemquin Films/Film Collective

We Need to Do Something

Horror tale about a family trapped in their home by a tornado. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Midnight

Who You Think I Am

Juliette Binoche stars in this French-language thriller about an older woman who creates a fake social media profile. Directed by Safy Nebbou. Cohen Media Group

Wild Indian

A Native American man tries to keep a dark secret from his past from destroying his new life in this thriller. With Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, Kate Bosworth, Lisa Cromarty, Hilario Garcia III. Written and directed by Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. Also on VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Worth

Michael Keaton stars in this bio-drama about the lawyer who headed up the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. With Amy Ryan, Stanley Tucci. Directed by Sara Colangelo. Also streaming. Netflix

Yakuza Princess

Action-thriller set in São Paulo’s Japanese community. With Masumi, Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Also on VOD. Magnet Releasing

Zone 414

Futuristic thriller with Guy Pearce and Travis Fimmel. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films

Sept. 7

Samantha Rose

Coming-of-age drama directed by Andrew Morgan. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media

Sept. 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Documentary about the friendship between the civil rights leader and the heavyweight boxer. Streaming only. Netflix

Martyrs Lane

Supernatural thriller directed by Ruth Platt. Streaming only. Shudder

No Responders Left Behind

Documentary about efforts to secure compensation and health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders. Streaming only. Discovery+

Sept. 10

The Alpinist

Documentary about elite climber Marc-André Leclerc. Roadside Attractions

Anne at 13,000 Ft.

Romantic drama about a 20-something in Toronto. Directed by Kazik Radwanski. Cinema Guild

The Capote Tapes

“In Cold Blood” author Truman Capote is profiled in this documentary. Directed by Ebs Burnough. Also on VOD, Oct. 26. Greenwich Entertainment

The Card Counter

Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell in “The Card Counter.” (Focus Features)

Oscar Isaac plays a gambler with a dark past in veteran filmmaker Paul Schrader’s crime thriller. With Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan and Willem Dafoe. Focus Features

Catch the Bullet

Western with Tom Skerritt and Peter Facinelli. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Come From Away

Filmed version of the Broadway musical about 7,000 airline passengers stranded in a small town in Newfoundland on Sept. 11, 2001. Directed by Christopher Ashley. Streaming only on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films

Dating & New York

Romantic comedy about millennials in the Big Apple. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Death Drop Gorgeous

LGBT-themed horror-thriller co-directed by Michael J. Ahern, Christopher Dalpe and Brandon Perras-Sanchez. Also on digital. Dark Star Pictures

Dogs

Romanian crime drama directed by Bogdan Mirica. Also in virtual cinemas. Dekanalog

Florian’s Knights

Documentary about Sept. 11 first responders’ ongoing struggles with PTSD. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Gunfight at Dry River

Western with Charlie Creed-Miles, Michael Moriarty. Also on digital, VOD. Quiver Distribution

Kate

An assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seeks vengeance against the person who gave her a slow-acting lethal poison in this action-thriller. With Woody Harrelson. Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. Also streaming. Netflix

Language Lessons

Mark Duplass and Natalie Morales co-wrote and co-star in this drama about a long-distance friendship. Morales also directs. Shout! Studios

Malignant

A young woman’s disturbing visions may not be all in her mind after all in this horror-thriller directed by James Wan. Annabelle Wallis stars. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Queenpins

Kristen Bell stars as a suburban housewife running a coupon-counterfeiting scam in this fact-based comedy. With Joel McHale and Vince Vaughn. Written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. Also streaming Sept. 30 on Paramount+. STXfilms

Small Engine Repair

Darkly comic drama about three lifelong working-class buddies. With Jon Bernthal, John Pollono and Shea Wigham. Vertical Entertainment

The Voyeurs

Erotic thriller with Sydney Sweeney. Streaming only. Amazon Studios

The Wonderful: Stories From the Space Station

Men and woman who’ve spent time aboard the International Space Station share personal stories in this documentary. Directed by Claire Lewins. Also on digital. Universal Pictures Content Group

The Year of the Everlasting Storm

Anthology features seven tales shot by acclaimed filmmakers including David Lowery (“The Green Knight”) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (“Uncle Boonmee”). Neon

Sept. 14

Chompy & the Girls

Horror comedy with Udo Kier. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media

Sept. 15

Nightbooks

Family-friendly comedy about a young boy held captive by a modern-day witch. With Krysten Ritter. Directed by David Yarovesky. Streaming only. Netflix

Sept. 16

Eating Our Way to Extinction

Kate Winslet narrates this documentary about the threat of ecological collapse. One night only in theaters. Fathom Events

I Am Not Alone

Documentary about one man’s efforts to spark democratic reform in Armenia. Also in virtual cinemas. Self-distributed

Sept. 17

Azor

Political thriller set in 1970s Argentina, directed by Andreas Fontana. Mubi

Best Sellers

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Caine star in this comedy about a fledgling book editor and a curmudgeonly author. With Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong. Directed by Lina Roessler. Also on VOD. Screen Media

Blue Bayou

Justin Chon wrote, directed and stars in this drama about a Korean American in Louisiana whose immigration status comes into question. With Alicia Vikander. Focus Features

Sydney Kowalske, top, Justin Chon, left, and Alicia Vikander in the movie “Blue Bayou.” (Focus Features)

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster

Documentary remembers the star of “Frankenstein” and countless other horror films. With Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman and John Landis. Abramorama/Shout! Studios

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

Present-day Americans discuss their views on the Civil War in this documentary directed by Rachel Boynton. Self-distributed

Collection

Crime drama with Alex Pettyfer. Also on digital, VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Copshop

A hit man, a con man and a rookie cop square off in a small-town police station in this action-thriller. With Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Directed by Joe Carnahan. Open Road Films

Cry Macho

Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this drama about a former rodeo star on the road to redemption. With Dwight Yoakam. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Clint Eastwood, left, and Eduardo Minett in the movie “Cry Macho.” (Claire Folger / Warner Bros.)

The Duke

Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in this fact-based tale, set in the 1960s, about a British retiree who allegedly stole a famous painting from a museum. Sony Pictures Classics

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Musical about an aspiring teenage drag queen in England. With Max Harwood, Lauren Patel. Directed by Jonathan Butterell. Streaming only. Amazon Studios

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield star in this bio-drama about televangelist power couple Jim and Faye Tammy Bakker. Directed by Michael Showalter. Searchlight Pictures

Jessica Chastain portrays Tammy Faye Bakker in the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ferguson Rises

Documentary looks at life in Ferguson, Mo., in the years since the fatal shooting of Michael Brown Jr. by a white police officer in 2014. Directed by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu. Dreamseeker Media

Fire Music

Documentary about free-jazz pioneers John Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, et al. Submarine Deluxe

Lady of the Manor

Melanie Lynskey and Judy Greer star in this supernatural buddy comedy. With Ryan Phillippe, Luis Guzmán and Patrick Duffy. Written and directed by Justin Long and Christian Long. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Last Night in Rozzie

Drama about a man who returns to Boston to help a former friend realize his dying wish. With Jeremy Sisto. Also on VOD. Gravitas Ventures

Little Girl

Documentary about a 7-year-old trans girl in rural France. Music Box Films

The Mad Women’s Ball

Mélanie Laurent directs and stars in this French-language thriller. Streaming only. Amazon Studios

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Documentary about the nonbinary African American civil rights activist. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West. Also streaming, Oct. 1. Amazon Studios

The Nowhere Inn

Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson and indie rocker St. Vincent star in this horror comedy. Directed by Bill Benz. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Nicolas Cage stars in this post-apocalyptic action-thriller. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films

Saint-Narcisse

Dark fable, set in the 1970s, about a narcissistic young man who learns he has a twin brother. Directed by Bruce LaBruce. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement

Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?

Documentary reveals the inner machinations of the art world and the auction business. Digital, VOD only. Greenwich Entertainment

S— & Champagne

Drag comedy with D’Arcy Drollinger. VOD only. Utopia Media

The Starling

Comedy-drama about a woman in crisis. With Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Loretta Devine, Rosalind Chao. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Also streaming, Sept. 24. Netflix

Sept. 20

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

Serial-killer drama with Peyton List. One night only via Fathom Events. Voltage Pictures/Dark Star Pictures

Sept. 21

Godspeed, Los Polacos!

Documentary about five Cold War-era Polish students who chart an unlikely path from kayaking to political activists. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

Little Vampire

Animated tale directed by Joann Sfar. Digital only. Shout! Studios

Sept. 22

Intrusion

Home-invasion thriller with Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green. Streaming only. Netflix

Sept. 24

Apache Junction

Western with Stuart Townsend, Trace Adkins and Thomas Jane. Also on digital, VOD. Saban Films

The Auschwitz Report

Slovakian drama directed by Peter Bebjak. Also on VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness

Documentary explores boundary-pushing research in the understanding of human consciousness. Area 23a

Birds of Paradise

Drama about aspiring ballet dancers in Paris. With Jacqueline Bisset. Streaming only. Amazon Studios

Dear Evan Hansen

Nik Dodani, left, and Ben Platt in the movie “Dear Evan Hansen.” (Universal Pictures)

Ben Platt reprises his stage role in this film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical about a troubled teen. With Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Amy Adams and Julianne Moore. Directed by Stephen Chbosky. Universal Pictures

East of the Mountains

Tom Skerritt plays a retired surgeon with terminal cancer in this drama. With Mira Sorvino. Directed by S.J. Chiro. Quiver Distribution

El Planeta

Spanish-language mother-daughter comedy. Utopia Media

The Guilty

Thriller about a police officer on desk duty who gets a 911 call from a possible kidnap victim. With Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Bill Burr. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Also streaming, Oct. 1. Netflix

I’m Your Man

Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens star in this comedy about a scientist and the android created to serve as her perfect life partner. Bleecker Street

In Balanchine’s Classroom

Documentary remembers legendary choreographer George Balanchine. Directed by Connie Hochman. Zeitgeist Films

Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan

Documentary profiles the multimedia artist and chef. Also on VOD. Greenwich Entertainment

The Most Beautiful Boy in the World

Documentary profiles Björn Andrésen, the Swedish teen handpicked by Luchino Visconti to star in the legendary Italian filmmaker’s 1971 adaptation of the Thomas Mann novel “Death in Venice.” Juno Films

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Animated franchise entry features the voices of Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson and James Marsden. Streaming only. Netflix

This Is the Year

Teen comedy with Lorenzo James Henrie, Vanessa Marano. Also on digital, VOD. Vertical Entertainment

Wife of a Spy

Hitchcockian thriller set in 1940s Japan. Directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa. Kino Lorber

Sept. 29

No One Gets Out Alive

Horror thriller. With Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca. Directed by Santiago Menghini. Streaming only. Netflix

Sounds Like Love (Fuimos Canciones)

Rom-com from Spain directed by Juana Macías. Streaming only. Netflix

September TBA

Fauci

Documentary profiles infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. National Geographic Documentary Films/Magnolia Pictures

Freeland

Indie drama about a female cannabis farmer. Dark Star Pictures

Killian & the Comeback Kids

Drama about a folk-music group. Hope Runs High Distribution

King Otto

Documentary about German soccer coach Otto Rehhagel. MPI Media Group

Secret Agent Dingledorf & His Trusty Dog Splat

Comedy for kids. VOD only. Integrity Releasing

Oct. 1

The Addams Family 2

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg and Chloë Grace Moretz reprise their voice roles in this sequel to the 2019 animated comedy based on the ghoulish characters created by cartoonist Charles Addams. Also on PVOD. United Artists Releasing

Adventures of a Mathematician

Historical drama about a 30-year-old Polish Jew who escapes from Europe to the U.S. in the 1930s and later works on a mysterious project in Los Alamos, N.M. Directed by Thor Klein. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films

Bingo Hell

Horror drama directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios

Black as Night

Vampire thriller directed by Maritte Lee Go. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters

Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis and others recall the making of the hit 1984 comedy in this documentary. Also on digital. Screen Media

Coming Home in the Dark

Thriller from New Zealand with Daniel Gillies. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Dark Sky Films

Convergence

Documentary follows six community activists from around the world in the aftermath of the pandemic. Also streaming, Oct. 12. Netflix

Diana: The Musical

Live recording of the Broadway musical about the life of the onetime Princess of Wales. Written by Joe DiPietro. Directed by Christopher Ashley. Streaming only. Netflix

Falling for Figaro

Comedy about a young Scottish woman chasing her dream of opera stardom. With Danielle Macdonald and Joanna Lumley. Directed by Ben Lewin. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Hester Street

4K restoration of Joan Micklin Silver’s 1975 drama about a Jewish immigrant family in early 20th century New York City. With Carol Kane, Steven Keats, Doris Roberts. Cohen Media Group

The Jesus Music

Documentary about contemporary Christian pop. With Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Kirk Franklin. Lionsgate

The Many Saints of Newark

Michael Gandolfini, left, and Alessandro Nivola in the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” (Barry Wetcher / Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Michael Gandolfini, son of the late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini, plays a younger version of the New Jersey mob boss his father made famous in this prequel to David Chase’s acclaimed HBO drama. With Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga. Directed by Alan Taylor. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Mayday

Action-fantasy with Grace Van Patten, Mia Goth. Also on VOD. Magnolia Pictures

Old Henry

Western thriller with Tim Blake Nelson, Trace Adkins and Stephen Dorff. Shout! Studios

Runt

The late Cameron Boyce gives his final performance in this drama about a bullied teen. With Jason Patric. Also on VOD, Oct. 19. 1091 Pictures

Seyran Ates: Sex, Revolution and Islam

Documentary profiles the German-Turkish lawyer, feminist, imam and human rights activist. Juno Films

Stop and Go

Pandemic-themed road-trip comedy. Also on VOD. Decal

Titane

French-language horror drama for which director Julia Ducournau received the Palme d’Or at Cannes in July. Neon

Agathe Rousselle in the movie “Titane.” (Carole Bethuel / Neon)

The Village Detective: A Song Cycle

Bill Morrison (“Dawson City: Frozen Time”) explores Soviet-era filmmaking in his latest documentary. Also in virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber

Witch Hunt

Supernatural thriller directed by Elle Callahan. Also on digital, VOD. Momentum Pictures

Oct. 5

Because of Charley

Family drama with John Amos. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media

Pharma Bro

Documentary about controversial pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

Oct. 6

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Thriller about high schoolers menaced by a masked killer. Streaming only. Netflix

Oct. 8

Arrebato

4K restoration of Spanish filmmaker Iván Zulueta‘s hallucinatory 1980 horror fable about a director and a heroin addict. Altered Innocence

Ascension

Documentary examines the growing class divide in China. MTV Documentary Films

Detention

Horror drama set in 1960s Taiwan and based on a video game. Also in virtual cinemas. Dekanalog

Golden Voices

Israeli comedy directed by Evgeny Ruman. Music Box Films

Lamb

Noomi Rapace stars in this dark folk tale set in Iceland, about a couple raising a sheep as if it were their child. Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson. Winner of the Prize for Originality at Cannes 2021. A24

A scene from the movie “Lamb.” (A24)

Madres

Supernatural thriller set in a migrant community in 1970s California. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios

The Manor

Supernatural thriller set in a nursing home. Streaming only. Blumhouse Television/Amazon Studios

Mass

Drama about two families torn apart by a tragedy. With Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton. Bleecker Street

No Time to Die

James Bond comes out of retirement for one last mission. With Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. United Artists Releasing

Lashana Lynch, left, Daniel Craig and Naomie Harris in “No Time to Die.” (MGM/YouTube)

South of Heaven

Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly star in this crime drama about a recent parolee whose childhood sweetheart is dying of cancer. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films

Survive the Game

Crime thriller with Bruce Willis. Also on VOD, Oct. 12. Lionsgate

Oct. 12

The Cleaner

Crime drama with King Orba, Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, Shiloh Fernandez, Luke Wilson and Lynda Carter. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

Hall

Horror tale directed by Francesco Giannini. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

The Invisible Mother

Horror film directed by Jacob Gillman, Matthew Diebler. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media

Oct. 13

Fever Dream (Distancia de Rescate)

Spanish-language terror tale directed by Claudia Llosa. Also streaming. Netflix

Found

Documentary about three teen girls, adopted separately from China, who discover via 23andMe that they are related. Also streaming, Oct. 20. Netflix

Oct. 14

Crutch

Documentary profiles disabled performance artist Bill Shannon. Streaming only. Discovery+

Oct. 15

Bergman Island

Married filmmakers seek inspiration by visiting the place where legendary director Ingmar Bergman lived and worked. With Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska. Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. Also on VOD, Oct. 22. IFC Films

Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis in the movie “Halloween Kills.” (Ryan Green / Universal Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis returns in this sequel to the 2018 reboot of the horror franchise. With Will Patton, Judy Greer and Anthony Michael Hall. Directed by David Gordon Green. Universal Pictures

Hard Luck Love Song

Romantic drama starring Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney and Eric Roberts. Roadside Attractions

Introducing Selma Blair

Documentary directed by Rachel Fleit chronicling the actor’s journey with multiple sclerosis. Also streaming Oct. 21 on Discovery+. Strand Releasing

The Last Duel

Matt Damon stars in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” (20th Century Studios)

Matt Damon and Adam Driver play, respectively, a knight and his squire who resort to trial by combat to settle a deeply personal dispute in director Ridley Scott’s historical drama set in medieval France. Based on Eric Jager‘s book. With Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer. Written by Affleck, Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener. 20th Century Studios

Needle in a Timestack

Leslie Odom Jr., Cynthia Erivo, Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto star in this fantastical romantic fable directed by Oscar winner John Ridley. Also on digital, VOD, Oct. 19. Lionsgate

Only the Animals

French drama about a missing woman, directed by Dominik Moll. Cohen Media Group

Son of Monarchs

Drama about a Mexican biologist in New York City who returns to his hometown after a personal loss. Directed by Alexis Gambis. Also streaming on HBO Max. WarnerMedia OneFifty

The Velvet Underground

Filmmaker Todd Haynes directs this documentary about the influential 1960s rock band. Also streaming on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Tom Hardy reprises his role as a reporter who shares his body with a bloodthirsty alien creature in this sci-fi/action sequel. With Woody Harrelson and Michele Williams. Directed by Andy Serkis. Columbia Pictures

Carnage, from “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” (Sony Pictures)

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Romantic drama from Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Also in virtual cinemas. Film Movement

Oct. 19

Christmas on the Carousel

Romantic drama directed by and starring Erik Bloomquist. 1091 Pictures

Coppelia

Animated adaptation of the classic ballet featuring Michaela DePrince, Daniel Camargo. Digital. Shout! Studios

Knocking

Indie psychological horror with Cecilia Milocco. Also on digital, VOD. Yellow Veil Pictures

Last Man Down

Nordic thriller directed by Fansu Njie. Digital, VOD only. Saban Films

Mothers of the Revolution

Documentary about female activists protesting nuclear proliferation during the 1980s and ’90s. Digital only. Universal Pictures Content Group

A Nomad River

Hybrid documentary-drama explores environmental issues in India. VOD only. Freestyle Digital Media

Oct. 20

Night Teeth

L.A.-set horror thriller. With Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen. Directed by Adam Randall. Streaming only. Netflix

Warning

Apocalyptic thriller with Thomas Jane, Rupert Everett. Also on digital, VOD. Lionsgate

Oct. 22

Broadcast Signal Intrusion

Thriller set in the ’90s. With Harry Shum Jr. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Dark Sky Films

Dune

Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya lead an all-star cast in director Denis Villeneuve‘s adaptation of the acclaimed Frank Herbert science fiction novel about rival families engaged in an intergalactic feud over control of a precious natural resource. With Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Also on HBO Max. Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson star in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune.” (Chia Bella James / Warner Bros.)

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Benedict Cumberbatch portrays the troubled English painter in this bio-drama. With Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough and Toby Jones. Directed by Will Sharpe. Also streaming, Nov. 5. Amazon Studios

The French Dispatch

Denis Menochet, left, Benicio del Toro and Léa Seydoux in Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch.” (Searchlight Pictures)

Wes Anderson directs this star-studded collection of tales about journalists working for an American newspaper’s foreign bureau in France. With Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman and Anjelica Huston. Searchlight Pictures

The Harder They Fall

Regina King in the movie “The Harder They Fall.” (David Lee / Netflix)

A Black outlaw seeks revenge for his parents’ murder in this western. With Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Idris Elba. Directed by Jeymes Samuel. Also streaming, Nov. 3. Netflix

Jackass Forever

Johnny Knoxville, left, Steve-O, Sean “Poopies” McInerny and Rachel Wolfson in “Jackass Forever,” from Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios. (Sean Cliver / Paramount Pictures)

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, et al., are back with more moronic stunts in this new franchise entry. Paramount Pictures

Luzzu

Desperate times drive a struggling fisherman in Malta to desperate measures in this crime drama. Written and directed by Alex Camilleri. Also in virtual cinemas. Kino Lorber

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Animated comedy about a boy and his digital device. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Colman. 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation

Ron (voiced by Zack Galifianakis), left, and Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer) in the animated movie “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” (Locksmith Animation)

The Spine of the Night

Dark and violent animated fantasy epic with the voices of Lucy Lawless, Patton Oswalt and Richard E. Grant. Also on digital, VOD. RLJE Films

Oct. 27

Hypnotic

Thriller with Kate Siegel, Jason O’Mara, Dulé Hill. Streaming only. Netflix

Passing

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in this drama about two Black friends in 1920s Harlem, one of whom has been passing as white. Written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Also streaming, Nov. 11. Netflix

Oct. 29

Antlers

An ancient evil haunts a remote Oregon town in this horror tale. With Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. Directed by Scott Cooper. Searchlight Pictures

Army of Thieves

Prequel to Zack Snyder’s 2021 horror movie/heist flick “Army of the Dead.” Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer. Streaming only. Netflix

Last Night in Soho

An aspiring fashion designer is transported back in time and into the body of a singer in 1960s London in this mystery thriller directed by Edgar Wright. With Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp. Focus Features

Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in Edgar Wright’s “Last Night in Soho.” (Parisa Taghizadeh / Focus Features)

Minyan

LGBTQ drama set in 1980s Brighton Beach. Strand Releasing

Roh

Folk horror from Indonesia directed by Emir Ezwan. Also in virtual cinemas and on digital, VOD. Film Movement

Snakehead

Drama about human smuggling. With Shuya Chang and Sung Kang. Also on digital, VOD. Samuel Goldwyn Films/Roadside Attractions

13 Minutes

Tornado thriller with Trace Adkins, Thora Birch, Peter Facinelli, Anne Heche, Amy Smart, Paz Vega. Also on VOD. Quiver Distribution

October TBA

Becoming Cousteau

Legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau is profiled in this documentary directed by Liz Garbus. National Geographic Documentary Films/Picturehouse

The Rescue

Documentary about the rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in 2018. National Geographic Documentary Films/Greenwich Entertainment

Nov. 2

Curtis

Drama about a former basketball star struggling with mental illness. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

Electric Jesus

Comedy about a Christian heavy metal band. Digital, VOD only. 1091 Pictures

Night at the Eagle Inn

Horror directed by Erik Bloomquist. 1091 Pictures

Nov. 3

A Cop Movie

Documentary about two sisters in Mexico who join the police force. Streaming only. Netflix

Nov. 5

The Beta Test

Hollywood-set thriller directed by and starring Jim Cummings, PJ McCabe. Also on digital, VOD. IFC Films

Eternals

Immortal beings try to protect humanity from a grave threat in this star-studded superhero drama set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. Directed by Chloé Zhao. Marvel Studios

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), left, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) in the movie “Eternals.” (Marvel Studios)

Finch

Tom Hanks plays an ailing inventor who builds himself a robot companion in this post-apocalyptic sci-fi fable. With Skeet Ulrich and Samira Wiley. Directed by Miguel Sapochnik. Streaming only on Apple TV+. Apple Original Films

Julia

Culinary legend Julia Child is profiled in this documentary from the makers of “RBG.” Sony Pictures Classics

Love Hard

Romantic comedy with Nina Dobrev, Harry Shum Jr. and Jimmy O. Yang. Directed by Hernán Jiménez. Streaming only. Netflix

One Shot

Action thriller with Scott Adkins, Ryan Phillippe, Ashley Greene Khoury. Also on VOD. Screen Media

Paper and Glue

Self-directed documentary about the French street artist known only as JR. MSNBC Films

Speer Goes to Hollywood

Documentary about Nazi architect Albert Speer’s efforts to turn his memoir into a major motion picture in the 1970s. Realworks Ltd.

Spencer

Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana in this bio-drama. Directed by Pablo Larraín. Neon

Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer.” (Neon)

Fall TBA

The First Wave

Documentary directed by Matthew Heineman follows frontline healthcare workers in New York City during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon

The Souvenir: Part 2

Honor Swinton Byrne returns in writer-director Joanna Hogg’s sequel to her semiautobiographical 2019 romantic drama about an aspiring filmmaker. With Tilda Swinton. A24