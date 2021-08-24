The 15 TV shows we’re most excited to watch this fall

The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be — the other three seasons have long since caught up — but the months between now and year’s end still bring an embarrassment of riches. And we’re not just talking about the Roys.

From the long-awaited second season of “The Morning Show” to another “Real Housewives” scandal to a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the saga of a media magnate’s hangers-on knifing each other in the back, you won’t be without stories to discuss at the proverbial watercooler. Oh, and did we mention the dramatization of a little thing called the Clinton impeachment?

All that and much more awaits you in The Times’ guide to the 15 TV shows we’re most excited about this fall.