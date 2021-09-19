Lesli Linka Glatter is the new Directors Guild of America president

Lesli Linka Glatter is the new president of the Directors Guild of America after being elected at the union’s national convention in Los Angeles.

The Oscar- and Emmy-nominated filmmaker ran uncontested and replaces departing president Thomas Schlamme.

“I am honored to have been chosen by my peers to serve as president and am committed to continuing our Guild’s great legacy of protecting the economic and creative rights of our members, always with our eye on the future,” Glatter said in a statement. “In these times of great technological and cultural change, we stand ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead. And just as we have throughout our 85-year history, together we will prevail.”

Glatter has directed episodes of TV dramas including “The Morning Show,” “Homeland,” “The Walking Dead,” “Ray Donovan,” “Masters of Sex,” “Mad Men,” “The West Wing” and “NYPD Blue.”

She directed the 1994 film “State of Emergency” for HBO as well as “Now and Then” (1995) and “The Proposition” (1998).

Glatter began her career through AFI’s directing workshop for women.

She recently signed a first-look deal with Universal and is directing and executive-producing the upcoming HBO Max limited series “Love and Death,” starring Elizabeth Olsen.

Glatter, a member of the Guild’s national board since 2003, joined the DGA in 1985 and has served twice in vice-president roles. She is also a member of three negotiating committees: the Western Directors Council, Creative Rights Committee, and she has been on the PAC Leadership Council for over 20 years.

At the guild’s convention, 160 delegates representing more than 18,000 members of the DGA elected a new slate of officers and national board members.

Mary Rae Thewlis was reelected national vice president; Paris Barclay, a past DGA president, was elected secretary-treasurer. Also elected were First Vice-President Betty Thomas; Second Vice-President Ron Howard; Third Vice-President Barry Jenkins; Fourth Vice-President Seith Mann; Fifth Vice-President Ava DuVernay; Sixth Vice-President Lily Olszewski; and Assistant Secretary-Treasurer Joyce Thomas.

