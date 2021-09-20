Anthony ‘A.J.’ Johnson, ‘Friday’ and ‘House Party’ actor, dies at 55

Anthony “A.J.” Johnson, a comedian and actor known for performances in the 1990s movies “Friday,” “Menace II Society” and “House Party,” has died. He was 55.

Confirmation of Johnson’s death came Monday from his agent, LyNea Bell.

“The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again,” she said in a statement to The Times. “Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”

Bell continued on Instagram, posting a photo of the actor and writing, “My hearts hurts ... The world lost an icon. a legend..R.I.P. A.J. Johnson.. you will be missed by many on so many levels.”

No cause of death was provided. Johnson was found unresponsive in a store in Los Angeles earlier this month and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reported.

Johnson had more than 40 credits on movies and TV shows, including “Moesha” and “Martin.”

“Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time. Sorry I couldn’t bring your character Ezal back to the big screen in Last Friday,” Ice Cube tweeted Monday, nodding to a film project planned for 2023 release.

Ice Cube, who co-wrote “Friday” with DJ Pooh, appeared with Johnson and then-newcomer Chris Tucker in the 1995 comedy.

“Rest easy AJ!,” DJ Pooh tweeted.

Johnson is survived by his, wife Lexis, three children and his brother and sister.