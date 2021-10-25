One of Alec Baldwin’s next projects, ‘Flint,’ is postponed after ‘Rust’ shooting

A British production company has indefinitely postponed the release of “Flint: Who Can You Trust?,” a documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, after the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Montrose Pictures and Cargo Releasing announced Monday that the doc about the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Mich., will no longer hit theaters Friday after a prop gun fired by Baldwin on the set of “Rust” killed Hutchins last week.

“Flint” was set to open this weekend in some North American cities, including Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. A kickstarter campaign aiming to distribute the film in dozens more locations has also been halted.

“Out of the deepest respect for all those affected by this terrible tragedy, we feel now is not the time to release FLINT: Who Can You Trust?” said “Flint” director Anthony Baxter in a statement.

"[W]e will now be positioning the film for release in the US at a future date.”

Producers have also paused production on “Rust” as law enforcement continues to investigate the incident that ended the life of Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, who has been treated and released from the hospital.

“Our hearts are with all of you, as we all go through this tragic time and mourn the loss of our colleague and dear friend,” the producers of the Baldwin western said in an email to crew members Sunday night.

“We are family and we must stand beside each other as families do in difficult times.”

Baldwin also released a statement via Twitter Friday mourning the loss of Hutchins, “a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague,” and pledging his full cooperation with the police probe. His “Rust” co-star Jensen Ackles later released his own tribute to Hutchins.

On Sunday evening, a search warrant revealed that “Rust” star and producer Baldwin was practicing how to remove a gun from its holster and aim it toward the camera on the New Mexico set when it discharged, striking Hutchins in the chest and Souza in his right shoulder.

Souza told detectives the weapon was described to him as a “cold gun,” meaning it should not have been loaded with any live rounds, before it was handed to Baldwin by assistant director Dave Halls.

“I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna,” Souza said in statement Saturday to Deadline. “She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch, and always pushed me to be better.”