Meow! Robert Pattinson’s Batman spars with Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman in new trailer

The claws come out in Warner Bros’ new trailer for “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Released Monday, the action-packed preview sees Pattinson’s caped crusader and Kravitz’s Catwoman face off before teaming up to take down Paul Dano’s Riddler.

“The bat and the cat,” Kravitz’s feline femme fatale says after sparring with Pattinson’s Dark Knight. “It’s got a nice ring.”

The remainder of the grim trailer shows Bruce Wayne, a.k.a. Batman, in a state of fear and confusion as the Riddler starts to mess with his head. The clip also features Andy Serkis as Wayne’s trusted advisor, Alfred Pennyworth.

“Who are you under there?” Catwoman asks Batman. “What are you hiding?”

Toward the end of the preview, Batman appears to have gotten close enough to Catwoman to address her by her real name, Selina Kyle. And their proximity strongly suggests a romance brewing between the two mysterious vigilantes.

“Selina, don’t throw your life away,” Batman tells Catwoman.

“Don’t worry, honey,” she says before leaping off a skyscraper. “I got nine of ’em.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, the latest installment in the “Batman” franchise will mark Pattinson’s highly anticipated debut as the titular superhero, joining the ranks of Ben Affleck, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton. Kravitz will also make her first appearance as Catwoman, previously portrayed by Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry.

Rounding out the main cast of “The Batman” are Dano, Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin.

“The Batman” opens March 4 and will be one of the first Warner Bros. films to debut exclusively in theaters since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the studio has released new titles simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.