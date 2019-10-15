Zoë Kravitz is ‘Batman’s’ new Catwoman, and Aquaman is ‘stoked’

Catwoman is now Aquaman’s stepdaughter, and no one is more excited than Jason Momoa.

The “Game of Thrones” alum took to Instagram to congratulate Zoë Kravitz on landing the coveted feline role opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in “The Batman.” Momoa has been with Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, since 2005, and the couple married in 2017.

“I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” the Hawaiian star captioned a sweet photo of the pair, posted Monday. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN ... Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

Lola and Wolfie are Momoa’s kids with Bonet. Kravitz’s dad is rocker Lenny Kravitz.

In the comments section, the “Fantastic Beasts” star returned the love for her stepfather — and now fellow DC Universe figure — joking about the superheroes’ future off-screen adventures during family time.

“LOVE YOU PAPABEAR!” she wrote. “Love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”

Also happy to welcome Kravitz to the DC team was Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, who sent emojis of a woman dancing and raised hands to show her support. Even rival Marvel star Josh Brolin — the Avengers’ purple CG nemesis, Thanos — chimed in to celebrate, contributing several “rock on” hand emojis.

On Monday, Warner Bros. confirmed that Kravitz would be joining Matt Reeves’ forthcoming franchise installment as Catwoman’s alias, Selina Kyle. The film, directed by Reeves, co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin and co-produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, is set to start production in the U.K. in January.

With “The Batman,” Kravitz will continue a line of Catwomen that includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and, most recently, Anne Hathaway, who portrayed the quick-witted, agile anti-heroine in 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” She will make her DC debut along with Pattinson, who succeeds “Justice League” veteran Ben Affleck in the namesake role.