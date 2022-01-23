Advertisement
Share
Movies

‘Spider-Man’ comes back swinging at the box office, takes No. 1 from ‘Scream’

A split image of a woman wearing a brown jacket, left, and Spider-Man crouching
Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott in “Scream,” left, and Tom Holland as Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
(Brownie Harris / Paramount Pictures; Matt Kennedy / Marvel Studios)
By Christi Carras
LINDSEY BAHR
Associated Press
Share

After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” proved it still had some fight left. Sony’s superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theaters and became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, globally.

The film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Globally, it’s grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World” and “The Lion King.” And in North America, its $721 million take makes it the fourth biggest release ever.

Peter Parker stole first place back from “Scream,” which fell about 59% — a typical drop for a horror movie — in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales. The Paramount release has grossed $51.3 million so far.

Ghostface y Jenna Ortega en una escena de "Scream".

Movies

Review: New ‘Scream’ delivers the same classic self-aware chills as its forerunners

‘Scream’ review: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return in this reboot of the horror franchise about small-town teens menaced by a masked killer.

Advertisement

Universal and Illumination’s “Sing 2" landed in third place in its fifth weekend, with $5.7 million. The animated title has earned $241.2 million worldwide.

There was little competition for the holdovers to contend with this weekend. The only two fresh offerings nationwide in theaters were comparatively lower-profile releases: “The King’s Daughter,” a fairy tale with Pierce Brosnan that was filmed in 2014 (it bombed with $750,000 from more than 2,000 locations), and “Redeeming Love,” a faith-based historical romance with Nina Dobrev that cracked the top five with $3.7 million.

“This is a very slow weekend,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore. “January is typically not a big month for box office. It may be a while before we have another big breakout hit, but once we do the floodgates may open.”

MJ (Zendaya) prepares to freefall with Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the first movie of the pandemic to cross $1 billion

Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is on track to be the highest-grossing Spidey of all time. ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Sing 2' also hit theaters.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $14.1 million.

2. “Scream,” $12.4 million.

3. “Sing 2,” $5.7 million.

4. “Redeeming Love,” $3.7 million.

5. “The King’s Man,” $1.8 million.

6. “The 355,” $1.6 million.

7. “American Underdog,” $1.2 million.

8. “The King’s Daughter,” $750,000.

9. “West Side Story,” $689,000.

10. “Licorice Pizza,” $683,357.

MoviesHero Complex
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement