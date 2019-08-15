Michael Madsen sentenced to four days in jail and probation in Malibu DUI crash

Actor Michael Madsen was sentenced Thursday to a brief stint in jail and five years of probation in connection with a drunken driving crash in Malibu earlier this year, officials said.

Madsen, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence within a decade of a past DUI conviction, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Under the terms of the plea, Madsen will serve four days in jail in addition to probation.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrested Madsen on March 24, after his Land Rover smacked into a pole, authorities said at the time. No one was injured.

Madsen, who is best known for his roles in Quentin Taratino’s films “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” had previously been arrested for DUI in 2012.

Advertisement

In that case, he was sentenced to 30 days of rehabilitation.