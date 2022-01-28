Minnie Mouse’s new pantsuit is a bold fashion move — too bold for Candace Owens

Oh, toodles! Minnie Mouse will be changing out of her iconic red-and-white polka-dot dress in March to celebrate Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary and International Women’s Day.

Her statement bow, however, will remain intact.

The Disney mascot is donning a custom outfit — a bold, blue-and-white polka-dot pantsuit, in the style of a tuxedo — that was imagined by British designer Stella McCartney, who frequently displays her newest collections during Paris Fashion Week. And where better than fashion-forward Paris for Minnie to debut a dramatic new look.

It’s the first time the cartoon character will be swapping out her skirts and dresses for a pantsuit, Disney said this week.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!” McCartney said in the official statement revealing the ensemble.

“I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo — using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” she added.

Minnie has donned many looks over the years, and her tux is just one celebrating the park’s anniversary. The full look will be unveiled in March.

McCartney, whose father is former Beatles Paul McCartney, was chosen for the collaboration for “her legacy of female leadership” and her commitment to sustainability, according to CNN. Walt Disney Co. and Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt online and in McCartney’s stores on March 8. (Also this spring, the designer will launch a limited-edition product line inspired by the 1940 animated classic “Fantasia.”)

But not everyone was happy about the mascot makeover, which upended the frilly feminine look Minnie debuted in 1928. Not surprisingly, the temporary sartorial statement was quickly politicized.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens compared the change to Mars Inc.'s decision to update their M&Ms, saying she was among those “traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female as we were growing up.”

“This is why people don’t take these people seriously,” Owens said Wednesday on Fox News. “They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by, and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. They’re absolutely bored. ... They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there are issues so everybody looks over here. ‘Look at Minnie Mouse, don’t look at inflation ... .’ The world was going forward because we got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t find a piece of bacon unless you got $30 in your pocket.”

“At least we’re addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse,” she concluded.

But fans like musician Maren Morris celebrated the move with her own green version and demanded that people “let Minnie Mouse wear a damn pantsuit.”

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pointed out a whole other wardrobe issue: “I don’t care what Minnie Mouse wears, but we need to talk about how Donald Duck just parades around with his cloaca hanging out.”

Here’s a look at some of the reaction to Minnie’s new fit.

😳😳😳😳

Minnie Mouse is getting a PANTSUIT?!?!

🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏🙏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LzVySe3zeM — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 27, 2022

Country so backwards they give Minnie Mouse a pants suit but won’t give Donald Duck any pants. Donald just free balling it commando style but hey, Minnie needs a pants suit. GTFO — Katie (@KatieFromTexas) January 27, 2022

The war on women continues? Minnie Mouse now in a pants suit? First the M&M female character, now Minnie Mouse? Just when you think the left can't get any more sick, they surprise you again... — Jim Benson (@jmbenson1491) January 27, 2022

Fox News is demanding M&Ms be sexier and Minnie Mouse wear a dress confirming that republicans don't think that even female cartoon characters should have control of their own bodies. — SooperCrane (@SooperCrane) January 27, 2022

Note: today’s episode was recorded before the difficult news that Minnie Mouse will briefly, temporarily wear pants. We hope you can still manage a smile, even as our societal morays crumble. 💔 — Podcast: The Ride (@PodcastTheRide) January 28, 2022

Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit is triggering Republicans.



Well, elephants are rumored to be afraid of mice. 🤷‍♀️ — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) January 27, 2022