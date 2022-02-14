The Super Bowl is a bonzana for movie and TV trailers. Watch this year’s bounty

Movie and television studios made big moves during Sunday’s big game by reserving prime airtime to promote their upcoming projects.

Throughout the four-hour Super Bowl broadcast, a number of new and existing movie and TV trailers played during the most-watched commercial breaks of the year. A majority of the previews were tied to Peacock, Universal Studios and NBC, which hosted the Super Bowl telecast.

From Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” here’s a list of the promos that aired during the game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.