The Super Bowl is a bonzana for movie and TV trailers. Watch this year’s bounty

Movie and television studios made big moves during Sunday’s big game by reserving prime airtime to promote their upcoming projects.
Throughout the four-hour Super Bowl broadcast, a number of new and existing movie and TV trailers played during the most-watched commercial breaks of the year. A majority of the previews were tied to Peacock, Universal Studios and NBC, which hosted the Super Bowl telecast.
From Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” here’s a list of the promos that aired during the game, which saw the Los Angeles Rams triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.
‘The Adam Project’
After recently releasing a sizzle reel of upcoming films — from “Knives Out 2" to “Enola Holmes 2" — Netflix spotlighted one title in particular during the Super Bowl. Directed by Shawn Levy, “The Adam Project” stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot on a mission to save the future.
Rounding out the main cast of the science fiction drama are Mark Ruffalo, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña. “The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.
‘Ambulance’
Universal Pictures dropped a trailer for heist thriller “Ambulance,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. Directed by Michael Bay, “Ambulance” wheels into theaters April 8.
‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’
Long-running competition program “America’s Got Talent” is leveling up for a spinoff that appears — from Sunday’s trailer — to be “Fear Factor” meets “American Ninja Warrior.”
Hosted by Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella, Travis Pastrana and Terry Crews, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” premieres Feb. 20 on NBC.
‘Bel-Air’
This is a story all about how NBC reserved multiple spots for its “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” revival, starring Jabari Banks, Jimmy Akingbola, Akira Jolie Akbar, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes and Coco Jones.
“Bel-Air,” a dramatic take on the beloved sitcom, premiered Sunday on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock. The reboot was created by Andy Borowitz, Susan Borowitz and T.J. Brady.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Marvel and Disney teased the highly anticipated sequel to “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Elizabeth Olsen.
Directed by Sam Raimi and set after the events of Marvel hits “WandaVision” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” hits theaters May 6.
‘The Endgame’
NBC dedicated a sizable chunk of airtime to “The Endgame,” a cat-and-mouse drama centering on a notorious international arms dealer (Morena Baccarin) and an FBI agent (Ryan Michelle Bathé).
Created by Jake Coburn and Nicholas Wootton, “The Endgame” premieres Feb. 21 on NBC and begins streaming the next day on Peacock.
‘Joe vs. Carole’
All you cool cats and kittens got a sneak peek at Peacock’s “Joe vs. Carole,” a scripted comedy created by “Saturday Night Live” breakout Kate McKinnon and inspired by Netflix’s hit documentary series “Tiger King.”
The show, which stars John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and McKinnon as his nemesis Carole Baskin, begins streaming March 3 on Peacock.
‘Jurassic World Dominion’
Universal Pictures booked some airtime for the final installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.
Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the third feature film in the new dino saga also will feature the highly anticipated returns of original “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. “Jurassic World Dominion” hits theaters June 10.
‘Law & Order’
Would it even be an NBC broadcast without a promo for the latest season of “Law & Order”? Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan and Sam Waterston star in the 21st season of the legal drama, which premieres Feb. 24 on NBC and begins streaming the next day on Peacock.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
“The Lord of the Rings” fans got a first look at Amazon’s “The Rings of Power,” a prequel series set before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”
Directed by J.A. Bayona, the fantasy show stars Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Joseph Mawle, Owain Arthur, Ismael Cruz Cordova and more. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” begins streaming Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
‘The Lost City’
Paramount Pictures purchased a spot for its star-studded adventure comedy “The Lost City,” headlined by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt.
Directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, the film follows a romance novelist and a model who find themselves stranded in a jungle together. “The Lost City” hits theaters March 25.
‘Moon Knight’
Marvel enthusiasts got a glimpse of not one but two major titles coming soon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Moon Knight” — starring Oscar Isaac as the titular superhero — will debut this spring.
Created by Doug Moench, the action series begins streaming March 30 on Disney+.
‘Nope’
Universal Pictures debuted a trailer for “Nope,” the latest feature film from visionary writer-director Jordan Peele. The sci-fi Western — starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun — hits theaters July 22.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’
Everyone’s favorite fluffy blue hedgehog is back. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the animated sequel to Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog” features the voices of Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Natasha Rothwell, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Idris Elba and Ben Schwartz.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2" zooms into theaters April 8.
‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’
Keenly targeted at L.A. sports fans, a full-length trailer for HBO’s “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” played during the big game.
Executive produced by Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), the historical drama stars John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney, Jason Segel as Paul Westhead, Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as his father, Norm Nixon, and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premieres March 6 on HBO and HBO Max.
‘The Thing About Pam’
Renée Zellweger stars as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in NBC’s “The Thing About Pam.” The true-crime series premieres March 8 on NBC and begins streaming on Peacock the next day.
