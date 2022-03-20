‘The Batman’ continues to lead box office, while ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ opens strong

Warner Bros.’ ”The Batman” and Funimation Films’ “Jujutsu Kaisen 0" found their pot of gold the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, clinching first and second place, respectively, at the North American box office.

“The Batman” added $36.8 million in its third consecutive week atop the domestic box office for a North American cumulative of $300.1 million, while “Jujutsu Kaisen 0" launched at $17.7 million.

Also new to theaters this weekend was A24’s “X,” which nabbed the No. 4 spot with $4.4 million. Rounding out the top five are Sony Pictures’ ”Uncharted,” which grossed $8 million in its fifth weekend for a North American cumulative of $125.9 million; and United Artists Releasing’s “Dog,” which fetched $4.1 million in its fifth weekend for a North American cumulative of $54.2 million.

Advertisement

Directed by Seong-Hu Park, “Jujutsu Kaisen 0" is a theatrical prequel to the wildly popular anime TV series and manga of the same name written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. The animated fantasy film centers on Yuta Okkotsu (voiced by Megumi Ogata), a high school student learning to harness a powerful curse.

Also among the main voice cast of “Jujutsu Kaisen 0" are Koki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki, Mikako Komatsu as Maki Zen’in and Tomokazu Seki as Panda. In addition to opening strong at the domestic box office, the action adventure also scored a perfect 100% rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

Helmed by Ti West, “X” is a slasher flick starring Brittany Snow, Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega, Owen Campbell and Mia Goth as a group of filmmakers who become imperiled after attempting to make an adult movie in 1979 rural Texas. The horror movie landed an excellent 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another horror title launching in wide release this weekend was Sony and Stage 6 Films’ “Umma,” starring Sandra Oh as a farmer haunted by her dead mother. Directed by Iris K. Shim, the spooky feature scared up $915,000 at the North American box office and received a dismal 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming to theaters next weekend are Cinedigm Entertainment Group’s pandemic dramedy “7 Days” and Paramount Pictures’ action rom-com “The Lost City.”