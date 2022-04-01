Don’t count on another Jim Carrey movie. He’s ‘fairly serious’ about retirement

This isn’t an April Fools’ joke. Or at least we hope not.

Jim Carrey has casually dropped a potential bombshell: He’s “fairly serious” about retiring from acting. After making films for the past 40 years, Carrey said he has grown to enjoy a quiet life.

“I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” Carrey, 60, said during a recent interview with “Access Hollywood.”

The actor was being interviewed about his latest movie, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” which premieres in theaters April 8. The reporter told him that country singer Dolly Parton wanted Carrey to play her musical partner Porter Wagoner in her biopic. While Carrey expressed his admiration for Parton, he nonchalantly said, “Well, I’m retiring.”

When asked if he was serious, he said, “Fairly serious.”

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” Carrey said.

Carrey’s movies have earned more than $2.8 billion at the North American box office and about $4.6 billion worldwide, with his North American films averaging about $20 million on their opening weekends and about $81 million through their entire run, according to IMDb.

“Well, I’m going to continue to be in the world no matter what,” he told “Access Hollywood.” “And we have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don’t have to be multihyphenates to affect the world.”