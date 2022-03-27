Hollywood was just as stunned by Will Smith attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars
The biggest shock at the 2022 Oscars came when “King Richard” star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Rock, who was tapped to announce the award for documentary feature, made a punchline out of Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle, prompting Smith to rush the stage to confront him. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia.
Oscar viewers and celebrities took to Twitter after the exchange to call out Smith for being unable to take a joke and condemned the eventual Oscar winner for setting a dangerous example on how to react to comedians.
Yes, Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. No, it wasn’t planned. Here’s how Smith later addressed it.
“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian,” comic Kathy Griffin tweeted. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”
Some pointed out that Smith was defending his wife, while others used the occasion to speak out against the violence and comments Black women and other marginalized folks often are forced to endure in the name of “comedy.”
‘CODA’ became a feel-good best picture winner and Jessica Chastain triumphed for ‘Tammy Faye,’ but all was overshadowed by best actor winner Will Smith.
“Many takes on here about Will Smith and Chris Rock, especially from people whose partners are not Black women (mainly white people),” tweeted author Frederick Joseph. “I don’t care if it’s a joke or not, the amount Black women have to endure — people are tired of it. We have no idea what Jada has gone through.”
See more reactions to the exchange below.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.