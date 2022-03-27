Hollywood was just as stunned by Will Smith attacking Chris Rock at the Oscars

The biggest shock at the 2022 Oscars came when “King Richard” star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, who was tapped to announce the award for documentary feature, made a punchline out of Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle, prompting Smith to rush the stage to confront him. Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia.

Oscar viewers and celebrities took to Twitter after the exchange to call out Smith for being unable to take a joke and condemned the eventual Oscar winner for setting a dangerous example on how to react to comedians.

“Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian,” comic Kathy Griffin tweeted. “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Some pointed out that Smith was defending his wife, while others used the occasion to speak out against the violence and comments Black women and other marginalized folks often are forced to endure in the name of “comedy.”

“Many takes on here about Will Smith and Chris Rock, especially from people whose partners are not Black women (mainly white people),” tweeted author Frederick Joseph. “I don’t care if it’s a joke or not, the amount Black women have to endure — people are tired of it. We have no idea what Jada has gone through.”

Those defending Will Smith (as you should) please keep that same energy for the countless Black women, transgender people, and others who are often harassed and humiliated in the name of "jokes." #Oscars — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 28, 2022

if you bring legalities into this will smith situation you are 1. a FEDERAL AGENT and 2. a loser. — queen quen (@quenblackwell) March 28, 2022

some of y'all reporting will smith on the citizen app — Desus Nice (@desusnice) March 28, 2022

defending will = brainrot — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) March 28, 2022

Will Smith is lucky his momma wasn't there tonight. She would've kicked his ass for acting like that. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) March 28, 2022

What is the level of fame required to physically attack someone on stage at the Oscars and not be kicked out? Like, could a director do it? Hair and makeup? — devin (@devincf) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

Everybody has a breaking point. Stop playin with people. Will Smith 🐐🐐😂😂 — RUSS (@russdiemon) March 28, 2022

Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock may easily inspire the impulse of a drunk steak head in a comedy club to walk up to the stage and pop a stand-up comic because he didn’t like a joke. A hyper-toxic powder keg moment that validates horrible behavior. — George Hahn (@georgehahn) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just won an award for being the best actor, but he couldn’t act like a human being during a joke. — Sam Morril (@sammorril) March 28, 2022

