NBA star Stephen Curry takes his next shot in Jordan Peele’s new horror film ‘Nope’

Known for his perfect three-point shots on the court, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is taking his next shot at acting in Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated new horror film, “Nope.”

A new trailer for the film debuted Saturday on ESPN and ABC during the NBA Countdown, a pre-game show that aired before kicking off the NBA playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The teaser mimics the same eerie and ambiguous tone as the first “Nope” trailer, which featured leads Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. In the new one, Curry is seen walking into a barn, where he flicks on the lights to reveal a basketball court.

Curry turns on a record player that’s blasting a snippet of Stevie Wonder’s “Fingertips Pts. 1 & 2.” He then grabs a basketball and begins dribbling around the court before the electricity cuts out and Curry misses the basket. Confused, he stands on the court as the ball rolls out the doors of the barn.

The NBA star follows the ball to the entrance of the barn and stands outside and witnesses the ball being shoved up in the air by a gust of wind. He immediately turns around, throws on his hood and says, “nope,” ending the 30-second teaser.

This isn’t Curry’s first time in front of the camera. His most recent project is an HBO Max TV original series called “About Last Night,” where he and his wife, Ayesha Curry, invite celebrity couples to compete against one another with games and trivia questions. The winning couple then donate to the charity of their choice.

A follow-up to Peele’s 2019 film, “Us,” “Nope” will be released on July 22.