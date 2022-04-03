Kristina Garcia (she/her) is an Entertainment and Arts intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she covers entertainment breaking news, music, movies and arts. She is a senior at Cal State Fullerton, where she has spent the last few years studying journalism while minoring in American studies. She spent most of her college years participating in several on-campus publications including the award-winning student-run newspaper, the Daily Titan. Cultivating her love for writing and reporting, she moved on to interning and became an arts and culture writing fellow for the Voice of OC, an online news publication in Orange County. Garcia won her first journalism award for her work there, receiving third place for the Best Arts & Culture Story in the 2021 Orange County Press Club Awards. When she isn’t writing, Garcia can be found playing with her dogs Lilo and Pablo or spending time with her family.

