‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is Cruise’s biggest domestic box office success. It’s only Week 2

In its sophomore outing at the box office, “Top Gun: Maverick” has already become Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing domestic release of his career.

The patriotic action film earned $86 million this weekend for a North American cumulative of $291.6 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Prior to this, Cruise’s biggest domestic box office success was “War of the Worlds,” which amassed $234.3 million in 2005.

The veteran movie star’s domestic box-office breakthrough comes a week after “Top Gun: Maverick” opened to a massive $153 million and shattered the Memorial Day Weekend record. The blockbuster also notched the biggest domestic box office debut ever for Cruise, who reprised his iconic role as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the original “Top Gun” hit theaters.

Championed by audiences and critics alike, “Top Gun: Maverick” sustained only a 32% drop in North American ticket sales during its second weekend — the lowest number for any movie that has launched at $100 million or more. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the hit sequel also added $81.7 million internationally this weekend for a global cumulative of $548.6 million.

Rounding out the domestic top five this weekend are Disney and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which collected $9.3 million in its fifth weekend for a North American cumulative of $388.7 million; 20th Century Studios’ “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which nabbed $4.5 million in its second weekend for a North American cumulative of $22.2 million; Universal Pictures’ “The Bad Guys,” which earned $3.3 million in its seventh weekend for a North American cumulative of $87.3 million; and Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” which made $3 million in its third weekend for a North American cumulative of $35.7 million.

Advertisement

Opening in wide release next weekend is Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World Dominion,” starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern.