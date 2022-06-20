Advertisement
Share
Movies

Director Paul Haggis held at hotel ahead of Italian hearing in sexual assault case

A bald man wearing glasses and a black suit
Director Paul Haggis attends the 2017 premiere of “Spielberg” in New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
Share
ROME — 

Film director Paul Haggis was being held in a hotel room in southern Italy on Monday pending a court hearing while prosecutors pursue their investigation of a woman’s sexual assault allegations.

Prosecutors in Brindisi, a port town in Puglia, the region that forms the “heel” of southeastern Italy, announced on Sunday that police had detained the 69-year-old Canadian-born director, screenwriter and producer for investigation of alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries over the course of two days.

They described the alleged victim as a “young foreign woman.”

A bald man posing in glasses and a black suit

Movies

‘Crash’ writer, director Paul Haggis arrested in sexual assault case in Italy

The Oscar winner has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while in Ostuni, Italy, for a film event.

State TV and other Italian media said she is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who had known Haggis before he came to the tourist town of Ostuni to participate in an arts festival that begins on Tuesday. They said he is being detained in a hotel room in that town.

Haggis’ Italian lawyer was in court Monday morning on other matters and couldn’t be reached for comment.

On Sunday, Haggis’ U.S.-based attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told the AP that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Advertisement
Illustration of three people with heads bowed and holding each others' shoulders

California

After sexual assault: A guide to the exams, your rights and your choices

Brindisi Prosecutor Antonio Negro said on Monday that the exact date of the hearing this week is still to be decided.

Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. A judge can also decide if there is a flight risk, or the possibility of tampering with evidence or committing the same alleged crime and order him to be jailed or stay under house arrest.

In a written statement on Sunday announcing that Haggis had been detained, prosecutors said that evidence suggests Haggis allegedly ”forced the young woman, known by him from some time ago, to submit to sexual relations.”

***SUNDAY CALENDAR STORY FOR JUNE 22, 2014. DO NOT USE PRIOR TO PUBLICATION********** WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 10, 2014 -- Paul Haggis is an Academy Award winning filmmaker who is the first screenwriter to write two Best Film Oscar winners back-to-back. He currently wrote and directed the upcoming film, "Third Person," a romantic drama co-starring James Franco, Liam Neeson and Maria Bello. Haggis was photographed at the Chateau Marmont on June 10, 2014. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Paul Haggis drops lawsuit against woman who says he raped her

Paul Haggis, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind “Crash,” has abandoned his lawsuit against the woman who accused him of raping her in his New York apartment in 2013.

The statement also said that the woman was “forced to seek medical care,” The prosecutors added that after a couple of days of non-consensual relations, the woman was accompanied by Haggis to Brindisi airport and “was left there at dawn despite (her) precarious physical and psychological conditions.”

Airport staff and police noticed her “obvious confused state” and took her to Brindisi’s police headquarters, where officers accompanied her to a local hospital for examination, the prosecutors said.

Haggis is a director, producer and screenwriter. He won an Oscar in 2006 for best original screenplay for “Crash.”

In recent years, Haggis has had legal problems stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

***SUNDAY CALENDAR STORY FOR JUNE 22, 2014. DO NOT USE PRIOR TO PUBLICATION********** WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 10, 2014 -- Paul Haggis is an Academy Award winning filmmaker who is the first screenwriter to write two Best Film Oscar winners back-to-back. He currently wrote and directed the upcoming film, "Third Person," a romantic drama co-starring James Franco, Liam Neeson and Maria Bello. Haggis was photographed at the Chateau Marmont on June 10, 2014. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Rape lawsuit against Paul Haggis prompts more accusers to step forward

Three additional women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Paul Haggis, in support of a woman who sued him last month alleging that she was raped.

After a civil lawsuit, filed in New York in late 2017, alleging that he had raped a publicist, three other women came forward with their own sexual misconduct accusations, including another publicist who said he forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her.

Haggis denied the original rape allegations in a countercomplaint to the lawsuit, and said that the accuser and her lawyer had demanded a payment of $9 million to avoid legal action. Haggis described that as extortion.

Brindisi prosecutors in their statement said that the woman “formalized her complaint and cited circumstances which were subsequently looked into for confirmation by investigators.”

With his cinema work, Haggis has depicted himself as an advocate for the underdog in his films, addressing racism, euthanasia and war.

Themes of the Ostuni festival included equality, gender parity and solidarity.

Movies

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement