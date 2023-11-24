Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI, Beverly Hills police say

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, Beverly Hills police said.

Authorities received a call about a vehicle blocking the road on Beverly Drive near Dayton Way around 5:45 a.m., the Beverly Hills Police Department said. Police said they found Haddish inside the car. She had performed just hours earlier at the Laugh Factory as part of a Thanksgiving event, according to media reports.

The comedian was in police custody Friday morning. Police said she would be released within several hours.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.