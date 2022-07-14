Advertisement
Movies

In intense ‘She Said’ trailer, women unite to take down Harvey Weinstein

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Universal Pictures released the official trailer Thursday for “She Said,” a film dramatizing two New York Times reporters’ fight to uncover decades of sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

The preview introduces Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan respectively as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists who tracked down several Weinstein accusers for a bombshell New York Times investigation that helped fuel the #MeToo movement (founded by activist Tarana Burke) in 2017.

“In your previous stories, how did you persuade women to tell you what had happened to them?” Kazan’s Cantor asks Mulligan’s Twohey in the trailer.

“The case I made was, ‘I can’t change what happened to you in the past, but together we may be able to help protect other people,’” Mulligan’s character replies. “The truth, basically.”

California

Harvey Weinstein gets 23-year prison sentence in his New York trial

Fallen Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for committing a criminal sex act against a production assistant and for raping an aspiring actress.

Based on the nonfiction book by Twohey and Kantor about their experience investigating Weinstein, “She Said” follows Mulligan and Kazan’s dogged protagonists on a mission to persuade fearful women to share their stories while being surveilled and threatened by the movie mogul and his henchmen.

“The only way these women are gonna go on the record,” Mulligan’s Twohey says.

“Is if they all jump together,” Kazan’s Kantor says.

About three years after Twohey and Kantor’s article came out, Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in New York state prison.

Since the New York Times exposé published, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. And hundreds more have risen up against men in positions of power — such as former U.S. gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, chef Mario Batali and former CBS executive Les Moonves.

Directed by Maria Schrader, co-produced by Brad Pitt and written for the screen by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said” hits theaters Nov. 18.

Movies
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

