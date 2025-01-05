Brett Ratner directs Melania Trump documentary on Prime Video

Brett Ratner at an event in Beverly Hills in 2017.

Director Brett Ratner is back behind the camera again for a new documentary on Melania Trump, his first film since facing allegations of sexual harassment raised nearly a decade ago by several female associates, including actor Olivia Munn.

The documentary, which has been licensed by Amazon Prime Video, will be released later this year in theaters and also on the streaming platform. The film is produced by Fernando Sulichin (New Element Media) and Trump.

“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” Amazon said in a statement Sunday.

Amazon and a representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why Ratner was picked as director for the film or past sexual harassment allegations against him. Ratner is best known for his films “Rush Hour,” “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “The Family Man.”

In an interview with ABC News in 2018, the then-first lady said that when people accused others of harassment they needed to provide proof.

“You cannot just say to somebody, ‘I was sexually assaulted, or you did that to me,’ because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories — it’s not correct, it’s not right,” she told the news outlet.

Sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Ratner were reported by The Times in 2017. The allegations included a model who said she was forced to perform oral sex on Ratner and an actor who said she saw Ratner masturbating and ejaculating when she came into his trailer.

Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, disputed the accounts to The Times in 2017.

“I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” Singer wrote to The Times in 2017. “Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

After The Times reported on the allegations, Ratner experienced a setback in his career.

In 2017, Warner Bros. severed ties with the embattled filmmaker and said it would not renew its production deal with Ratner. At the same time, the Diageo liquor company discontinued Ratner’s whiskey brand, Hillhaven Lodge, named after the director’s Beverly Hills estate.

In 2017, Ratner sued a woman who’d accused him of rape for defamation. He dropped the lawsuit in 2018.

Meanwhile, Amazon — which was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, who recently met with President-elect Donald Trump — has told the Associated Press that it will donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund and will carry the Jan. 20 ceremony on its streaming platform, which is considered an in-kind donation worth an additional $1 million.

Times staff writer Amy Kaufman and night archiving supervisor Valerie Hood contributed to this report.