Facing an ‘intense crisis,’ Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for mental health issues

“The Flash” and “Fantastic Beasts” star Ezra Miller is seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues” amid mounting legal scandals dogging the actor.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said Monday in a statement, according to Variety.

Miller, 29, who uses they/them pronouns, also apologized for their past behavior — a rash of volatile instances that culminated in two arrests in Hawaii and a protective order in North Dakota over the past few months and an investigation and a felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont over the past few weeks.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” said the statement, which was released through a representative.

Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for further comment.

Miller’s apology comes as movie studio Warner Bros. has been questioned over how it should proceed with Miller’s standalone DC Extended Universe film, “The Flash,” which is set to premiere in June 2023. The studio previously ousted actor Johnny Depp from its Wizarding World franchise amid his legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard and also downplayed Miller’s involvement with the latest installment, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released in April.

Miller is on track to reprise their role as the titular superhero in the big-budget, nearly completed “The Flash” film, despite calls to replace them. The studio recently scrapped projects such as “Batgirl” amid WarnerMedia’s corporate shakeup following its merger with Discovery.

A source close to the studio told Variety that Warner Bros. supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.